Ruto: I have no coalition deal with ODM

President William Ruto dispelled reports of a coalition agreement between his party, the ruling Kenya Kwanza, and Raila Odinga's ODM.

Speaking at a townhall engagement with the public at the Kenya School of Government in Mombasa, President Ruto offered a glimpse into his administration's plans.

"Let me be unequivocal. There is no coalition agreement between Kenya Kwanza and ODM. Due to recent challenges, I committed to forming a broad-based government," President Ruto said.

He said working with ODM is about prioritising the country over individuals, as well as focusing on delivering promises to the people.

While defending his recent Cabinet nominations, President Ruto said it was a response to public concerns.

"I am a listening President. How else would I have 12 members out of my cabinet if I wasn’t listening? This is not just about my friends and allies. We are united by common goals, such as achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC). Even the ladies and gentlemen that have come back to the cabinet have come back on new terms," he said.

Housing law changes

He also defended making changes to Kenya's housing law, saying he did it to create employment.

"We are set to launch the first 2,000 housing units in Mombasa, and we have 43 concurrent housing projects nationwide. These initiatives are not just about jobs, they are about creating sophisticated living solutions for Kenyans," he stated.