Raila unveils new ODM leadership, says party’s future is secure

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has expressed confidence in ODM's continued influence on Kenya's political future as he announced a new leadership structure for the party.

Speaking at a press conference in Mombasa, Mr Odinga revealed that Prof Peter Anyang' Nyong’o will take over the role of acting party leader as he shifts his focus on the African Union Chairmanship bid.

The decision, made by ODM's National Executive Committee (NEC) two weeks ago, assures party members of continuity, a hallmark of the movement, according to Mr Odinga.

"Thanks to the party members, we have embraced and overcome numerous challenges. These are defining moments, and the choices we make now will shape the future of our nation and politics," Mr Odinga said.

Mr Odinga also noted the heavy responsibility the party has faced during times of political and economic turmoil especially in 2023 and the recent GenZ protests.

"A cloud of doom lay over Kenya. We had to decide whether to lead or let the country falter. We chose to lead and fought to end the violence against Kenyans standing up for their rights. We condemn the use of force by security agencies against the people, and justice must prevail," he said.

Mr Odinga's remarks come with ODM set to mark its 20th anniversary.

He emphasised the party's critical role in the nation, asserting that it remains a beacon of hope for Kenyans.

"The fruits of prosperity must be shared widely, and we must not shy away from our responsibility to ensure that this is reflected in policies affecting the lives of ordinary Kenyans," Mr Odinga said during his address at the party's NEC meeting.

Raila Odinga with ODM leaders during the party's National Executive Council (NEC) retreat held in Mombasa. Photo credit: Pool

He also lauded the Auditor General’s recent report, which recognised ODM as the only party operating with integrity.

"It is a record we must protect at all costs," Mr Odinga said.

He also took the opportunity to introduce new party leaders, including Gladys Wanga as the new chairperson, alongside three deputy party leaders — Abdulswamad Nassir, George Asotsi and Simba Arati.

Mr Odinga reiterated ODM’s commitment to the principles of accountability, the rule of law, and the fight against corruption.

He highlighted the party’s focus on job creation, social security protection, and cushioning Kenyans from the effects of the high cost of living.

"This retreat provides an opportunity for ideological renewal and a chance to retool and refocus," Mr Odinga said.

Mr Odinga urged party members to work towards unity and avoid sowing seeds of discord ahead of the upcoming party elections.

He stressed the need for the party to remain focused on changing Kenya for the better.