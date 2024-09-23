ODM leaders struggle as Raila Odinga wears two faces

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) continues to blow hot and cold on Raila Odinga’s decision to join President William Ruto broad-base government, with some members appearing to trash the political marriage.

On Sunday, politicians allied to the party openly differed over Mr Odinga’s move, with a number of them calling for caution.

The critics, who referred to the newly formed government as a “come we stay” marriage, maintained that they will continue criticising the Kenya Kwanza government when at fault despite four of their members having joined the Cabinet.

The main opposition party, in a classic case of attempting to have your cake and eating it (too), has been struggling to appeal to Kenyans who are dissatisfied with Dr Ruto’s administration even as it continues to enjoy the benefits of being in government.

The now two-faced party is also keen to retain its minority seats in both Houses of Parliament and ward off attempts by its Nasa affiliates to push it out of plum parliamentary committee posts.

President William Ruto (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

On Sunday, the politicians had converged at the home of Siaya Governor James Orengo in Nyawara Village, Masiro, in Ugenya for the marriage celebration of his son Michael Orengo and spouse, Samantha Luseno.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna used Swahili proverbs to warn the party not to give up on its vision “for something that is temporary”.

"Usiwache mbachao kwa msala upitao na usitupe big G kwa karanga za kuonjeshwa," which loosely translates to, "Do not throw away an old rag for a borrowed mat".

"To Samantha and Michael, when you commit to this journey, stay true to the cause. Mike ukiona umerushiwa njugu nne kama vile za ODM, usimteme Samantha (Mike, if four groundnuts have been thrown your way like they did to ODM, please don't spit out Samantha). We must remain a pro-people political party, and stay to the cause," said Mr Sifuna.

Also Read: Ruto now hints at possible deal with ODM ahead of 2027

He added: "We must learn from Rigathi Gachagua who entered into a union without witnesses or contract. We will remain strong in ODM."

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga, Raila’s sister, said the ODM Party is currently engaged in a 'come we stay' marriage with Ruto whose future is uncertain.

"Ruto took only four people but the most important thing is that the majority of us in ODM have not joined this marriage.

"We have suffered in this party and we cannot be begging to join a smaller party that is UDA. Let us not be in a rush and excited with small gifts like popcorn being dangled before us," said Ms Odinga.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang called on ODM lawmakers to continue taking their oversight roles seriously and hold Dr Ruto’s government to account.

"As a party, we must ensure that we stay true to the cause like Raila has always done by ensuring the country is free from dictatorship and tribalism. Let us not be distracted.

"We have to continue speaking the language of the people," said Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang.

His Nyamira counterpart Mr Okong'o Omogeni said he joined ODM because he loved and adored Mr Odinga.

"We don't deny that Mr Odinga was rescuing President Ruto, but we believe that we haven't brought the presidency to Western Kenya as we have always wished for. We must keep our eyes on the ball," said Mr Omogeni.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo and ODM Vice Chair said with time, the union between Mr Ruto and Mr Odinga will be formalized.

"We are currently on a come we stay, but we should make it mature into marriage soon. There must be a formal contract, and when that time comes, myself, Omogeni and Orengo as lawyers, we will look at it and perfect it," said Mr Amollo.

Mr David Ochieng of MDG Party said every time the ruling party works with the opposition, oversight and impartiality are usually compromised.

"Every time a handshake happens, parliament dies. Let us not let Kenyans down. We will not keep quiet as the country slides into corruption, tribalism and looting. We shall continue fighting," said Mr Ochieng.

But Mr Odinga's wife, Ida Odinga, Busia Governor Paul Otuoma, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya came to the defense of the ODM leader.

"What Raila and ODM have done was simply to donate experts to the government. What we are doing is creating a new Kenya and changing people's lives for the better. Politics and ethnicity should not divide us," said Mrs Odinga.

Dr Otuoma asked ODM members to have faith in their party leader and the decisions he is making.

"When Raila made the move by having some of us join the Ruto government, it was to stabilise the country. Let us not mistake the sacrifice he made to mean he doesn't understand what he was doing. If not for him, the country would have burned, so let us stop equating Oparanya and Joho to groundnuts," said Mr Otuoma.

Mr Oparanya defended Mr Odinga echoing Mr Otuoma's sentiments that the move was meant to stabilize the country.

"Raila asked me to help President Ruto's government and since I had the expertise I could not refuse. Had we not stabilised the country, it would have gone to the dogs. We are still strong in ODM," said Mr Oparanya.

Also present at the function were Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli, host governor James Orengo, Governor Gladys Wanga of Homa Bay, Wilbur Ottichilo of Vihiga and Kisumu Deputy Governor Dr Mathew Owili.

Others were Migori County Senator Eddy Oketch and Siaya County Women Representative Dr Christine Ombaka.