Injury-free Kiprop targets dream debut in Berlin Marathon

After battling a serious knee injury that derailed his fast-rising athletics career for four years, Stephen Kiprop is set to make his highly anticipated debut at the 50th edition of the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, September 29.

The reigning Daegu Marathon champion is approaching the race with a cautious yet optimistic mindset. Kiprop, 25, who gained international recognition in 2018 with victory at the Venlo Half Marathon in the Netherlands, where he clocked an impressive 59 minutes and 44 seconds, hopes to gradually establish himself among the world’s elite marathoners.

Reflecting on his rapid rise in 2018, Kiprop recalled, “After the Venlo Half Marathon, I returned to Kenya for two months of training before competing in a 15km race in Italy, which I won in 42:17. I then returned to Kenya for another training block and went on to win another half marathon, setting a course record of 60:15.”

In early 2019, Kiprop ran his half marathon personal best of 58 minutes and 42 seconds, consistently breaking the one-hour mark in five out of six half marathons he had competed in. However, later that year, disaster struck.

While preparing for a 10 km race in the US, he suffered a patellar tendon injury that required surgery, sidelining him for an extended period.

“Being a champion and then getting injured is tough. I had to accept the reality that I wouldn’t compete for a long time and prepare myself mentally for the recovery process, ”Kiprop shared.

It has been just over a year since Kiprop’s return, now with a focus on the full marathon. He remains optimistic, especially as the Berlin Marathon is known for its fast course, which has produced 13 world records, most notably in 2022 when compatriot, Double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge shattered the world record after timing two hours and 01:09 seconds.

Kiprop’s comeback gained momentum earlier this year when he won the Daegu Marathon in April, setting a personal best of two hours and 7:04 seconds.

“I feel confident that if the conditions are right in Berlin, I can even run a faster time,” he said.

Despite a challenging 2022 in which he finished 39th at the Valencia Marathon in Spain, Kiprop is excited for his first appearance at a major marathon.

“I’m very excited to be competing in Berlin. I’m not focusing on a specific time, but I hope to lower my personal best of 2:07:04.”

Born in Baringo County and later relocating to Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet County, Kiprop’s journey into athletics began after discovering his talent in primary school. After completing his KCPE exams, he was unable to join high school due to financial constraints and decided to pursue athletics full-time.

“I used to compete in 10,000m, 5,000m, and 1,500m races in school. My games teacher encouraged me to pursue this talent, and after Standard eight, I decided to give it a serious try. So far, it has been a rewarding experience, and I believe I can continue improving and become one of the top marathoners.”

With Kenyan athletes dominating the Berlin Marathon for nearly three decades, Kiprop hopes to continue that tradition, especially with the absence of five-time winner Eliud Kipchoge. He will face stiff competition from fellow Kenyans Justus Kangogo, Philemon Kipchumba, Mathew Kipkosgei, Samwel Mailu, Cyprian Kotut, and Stanley Kurgat.