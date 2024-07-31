ODM picks Junet Mohamed as House Minority Leader, Millie Odhiambo as Minority Whip
Raila Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has picked Junet Mohammed to replace Opiyo Wandayi, who is now a Cabinet Secretary nominee, as House Minority Leader.
According to party Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, ODM's Central Management Committee has also resolved to pick Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo to replace Mr Mohammed as Minority Whip.
Additionally, Saboti MP Caleb Amisi will now take up the role of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chair, which was left vacant by John Mbadi who has been nominated as Treasury Cabinet Secretary.