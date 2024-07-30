ODM still in opposition despite Cabinet nominations, says Junet Mohamed

National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed has affirmed that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party will continue in its opposition role despite recent Cabinet nominations, countering claims of the opposition's potential collapse.

President William Ruto recently nominated four top ODM officials, including two deputy party leaders, the chairman and secretary of political affairs as Cabinet Secretaries (CS), fueling speculation about the party’s possible shift in allegiance.

Former governors and ODM deputy party leaders Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), were nominated as CSs for Mining, and Cooperatives respectively.

Additionally, ODM Chairman John Mbadi was nominated to head the Treasury docket, while National Assembly Minority leader and secretary political affairs Opiyo Wandayi was picked to lead the Ministry of Energy.

Mr Mohamed’s assertions reinforce that of party leader Raila Odinga while speaking at a funeral in Siaya over the weekend that ODM has not signed any agreement with the ruling party United Democratic Alliance (UDA) or the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

Structured deal

President Ruto, while in the coast region, also affirmed that he has not entered into any structured deal with ODM.

Addressing concerns during a burial in Loosuk, Samburu County, Mr Mohamed downplayed rumours of the opposition's disintegration.

He emphasised that the ODM party remains committed to its opposition role despite the recent nominations of its members to join Ruto’s government.

"Four of our members have joined the government and others may follow. However, the ODM party, which I serve as minority whip, will continue its opposition duties," Mr Mohammed stated. "We will persist in scrutinising this administration, including those from our side who have joined it."

The newly appointed ODM members, previously staunch critics of President Ruto's administration, face speculation about the party’s future political direction.

But Mr Mohamed stressed that their success in their new roles would be monitored closely, with the opposition ready to hold them accountable.

President Ruto's move to incorporate opposition members into his Cabinet has also led to a scramble for positions within ODM and Parliament. Various opposition legislators are vying to fill the leadership gaps created by these appointments.

Minority Leader slot

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda has endorsed Mr Mohamed as a potential new Minority Leader in the National Assembly, to replace Mr Wandayi.

"I believe Junet Mohamed would be an excellent replacement for Mr Wandayi," she stated.