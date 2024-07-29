Wiper MPs will vote against ODM Cabinet nominees, Kalonzo says

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has directed his party Members of Parliament to reject the four ODM party members nominated to the Cabinet by President William Ruto last week.

Mr Musyoka said his party was opposed to how four high-ranking members of ODM including the Minority Leader in the National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi, were nominated to various Cabinet portfolios.

He argued that the Opposition, Azimio la Umoja coalition party, settled on Mr Wandayi to lead their troops in parliament after lengthy and wide consultations among affiliate political parties and it was wrong for the Ugunja MP to abandon his office and sneak into government.

"I have given clear directions, once these four names from ODM are brought to the House for Parliamentary approval, Wiper MPs should vote no, " Mr Musyoka said in Kyuso, in Mwingi North on Sunday.

Mr Musyoka instructed all his party MPs to oppose the four names both at the vetting Committee stage and the House plenary 'because it was the logical thing to do in the face of clear violations of the Political Parties Act by the President'.

He criticised ODM for betraying their Constitutional mandate and trust bestowed upon them by Kenyans.

He said it was laughable that the party led by veteran Opposition leader Raila Odinga who was at pains to oppose previous attempts to poach MPs from the Minority side, arguing it was similar to killing multi-party democracy, was now joining the government in questionable means.

"As a ranking partner party in the Azimio coalition, Wiper should have been consulted by the ODM party before such a decision to nominate the Minority Leader to the Cabinet of President Ruto is taken," said Mr Musyoka.

Mr Odinga has since declared that the four were joining President Ruto’s Cabinet as individuals and that neither his party nor the Azimio coalition had entered into a coalition agreement with President Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party.

In a press statement, he said his coalition was waiting for clear terms of engagement with Kenya Kwanza on dialogue over the national issues they had raised.

"ODM remains steadfast in its principles of democracy, good governance and social justice. These principles shall at all times guide our decisions as we strive for the betterment of our nation" Mr Odinga's statement read.

But Mr Musyoka, whose party has 25 MPs in the National Assembly, said he was eagerly waiting to see how Mr Odinga's party MPs will vote for the new Cabinet nominees.

"MPs from ODM are faced with a big test in Parliament. If they vote Yes to approve the four nominees, then Kenyans will know the party had taken them for a political ride" said Mr Musyoka.

The Wiper leader who has stood with Mr Odinga in the last three General elections said Kenyans were wondering when ODM started believing in Mr Ruto’s bottom up manifesto which they campaigned vigorously against, and how will they now implement Kenya Kwanza government policies, and remain committed to holding the ruling party accountable.

The inclusion of ODM members in President Ruto's Cabinet list has split the Azimio coalition with Narc Kenya leader and Mr Odinga's running mate in the 2022 presidential elections, Martha Karua, notifying the Registrar of Political Parties of her intention to exit the Opposition coalition.