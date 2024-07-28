President Ruto falls back on old strategy to win support

President William Ruto is back to his usual strategy of touring regions he perceives will accord him a good reception after doling out political rewards in Cabinet appointments, a script he has perfected since coming to power in 2022.

The President has often embarked on political tours, mostly disguised as development visits, to regions immediately after dangling political carrots to them with the latest visits coming after weeks of sustained youth protests that had limited his movements.

The development mirrors the Head of State’s usual retreats to either the Mountain or Rift Valley regions whenever under siege but, this time, he has extended his forays to Coast where he has tapped one of the region’s opposition leaders for Cabinet appointment. He was scheduled to host a town hall meeting in the region on Sunday, July 28.

After co-opting Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s allies in the government, President Ruto toured Tharaka Nithi County before flying to the coast where he has camped for days after naming four key opposition leaders to the Cabinet, including former Mombasa governor Hassan Joho.

While in Tharaka-Nithi, the President defended the formation of a broad-based government, justifying the inclusion of key opposition figures in his government as intended to ensure that all Kenyans participate in building the nation.

Hard-working

Presiding over the launch of several projects in the county, the President used the chance to praise the nominee for Interior, Prof Kithure Kindiki as one of the most hard-working ministers in the disbanded Cabinet.

“Prof Kindiki eradicated banditry in the country. He also dealt with terrorists and ensured that our country was safe. If somebody does a good job he has to be commended,” the President said.

The Head of State did the same in Mombasa and Kilifi counties where hundreds of residents turned up to welcome him.

At the coast, a region known to be Mr Odinga’s political bastion, the President did not waste time to milk political capital after nominating Mr Joho to the position of CS of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs.

The President had also retained former Kwale governor Salim Mvurya (Investment and Trade docket) as part of the ministers he wanted to make a comeback to his administration.

President William Ruto drums up support for CS nominees Hassan Ali Joho and Salim Mvurya

Moreover, the President promised to reward former Gender and Culture CS Aisha Jumwa, whom he described as an “iron lady”, with a plum position.

Prof Kindiki, Mr Mvurya and Ms Jumwa are among the CSs fired by President Ruto on July 11 in response to youth-led anti-government protests.

“I want to tell you that I will not leave my sister Aisha Jumwa out of my government. She is my sister, she will walk with me, I will not leave her. She will come back and walk with me,” said the Head of State in Watamu.

Ruto: I will not leave Jumwa behind

In his whistle-stop tour of the Coast, which began in Mombasa, the President donated Sh1.7 billion to fishermen and promised Sh2.3 billion worth of projects.

During impromptu rallies in the port city of Mombasa, Dr Ruto touted the nomination of Mr Joho to the Cabinet as a present for the locals.

The script had been in use even before the protests with President Ruto launching charm offensives after key appointments in his administration.

After announcing his inaugural Cabinet in September 2022, the Head of State embarked on several development tours across the country, particularly in areas perceived to be opposition strongholds.

On December 7, 2022, the President made a short trip to Machakos County for the launch of the Sh20.1 billion affordable housing project. Dr Ruto had just picked the area’s former governor Alfred Mutua and Peninah Malonza from Kitui to his Cabinet.

A month before that, he had camped in the coastal region holding a series of developmental tours. This followed the appointments of Ms Jumwa and Mr Mvurya to Cabinet Mr Amason Kingi as Senate Speaker.

Luo Nyanza

After appointing Dr Raymond Omollo as the principal secretary for Interior and National Administration and his Trade counterpart Alfred K’Ombudo in November 2022 to add to the Cabinet appointment of Mr Eliud Owalo (Information) in September, the President made his way to Luo Nyanza for four days in January 2023. President Ruto also made several development tours in Western region following the appointment of Mr Musalia Mudavadi as the Prime Cabinet Secretary as well as Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS.

The region, which has been recently warming up to the Head of State, has benefited from government appointments with at least two ministers and principal secretaries.

Further, former Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula is the National Assembly Speaker as part of a pre-election deal between Dr Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Mr Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya. Dr Ruto has also often retreated to his political bases of Rift Valley and Mt Kenya whenever he wants to talk tough.

Dr Ruto had on July 11 made significant changes in his Cabinet and spelt out a raft of budget cuts following heightened pushback by protesters.

Still under siege, the President retreated to his political backyard in Nakuru three days later to sound a warning to foreign entities for allegedly undermining Kenya’s stability and democracy.

A tough-talking Head of State claimed that some foreign sponsors and organisers were behind the anti-government protests, cautioning against any attempts at revolution and anarchy.

The rule of law

“Kenya is a democratic country governed by the rule of law and run by democratically-elected leaders. We cannot run our country through anarchy or revolution. We will ensure that whoever is sponsoring the protests is met with the full force of the law,” said Dr Ruto in Keringet, Kuresoi South, Nakuru County.

Five days later, the President would announce a partial Cabinet, retaining six former ministers in key portfolios.

But days later, the UDA party leader was in Bomet County where he vowed demonstrations by the Gen Z youths, accusing them of seeking to plunge Kenya into anarchy.

“I want to promise you that there will be no more protests; they are going to stop. Enough is enough!” Dr Ruto said at Kipsonoi Primary School grounds in Bomet County after attending a service at Chebango African Gospel Church.