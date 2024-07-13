I will form an all-inclusive Cabinet with the face of Kenya, says President Ruto

President William Ruto has defended his move to dissolve Cabinet, reiterating his commitment to steer Kenya towards unity of all with the promise of tackling corruption in government.

The Head of State said his new Cabinet will have the face of Kenya and was committed to working for the unity of Kenya, two days after he sacked 21 Cabinet secretaries, who included Attorney-General Justin Muturi.

President Ruto promised to constitute an all-inclusive cabinet and act firmly against corruption as part of radical reforms in his government.

“You saw me make the changes so that I reorganise this government well. We must unite as Kenyans so that we drive the development agenda in our country. We will work together with all Kenyans across the political divide and unite all Kenyans while dealing decisively with all forms of corruption,” said President Ruto.

He spoke during a tree planting exercise to rehabilitate Kaptagat Forest, one of the country's water towers, in Elgeyo Marakwet County on July 13, 2024.

While hailing the President, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua welcomed a move to all cabinet secretaries terming some of them 'arrogant' Cabinet Secretaries.

Mr Gachagua expressed hope that President Ruto was committed towards appointing efficient servants to spur growth.

“We support President Ruto on his move to dissolve his Cabinet and look for Cabinet Secretaries that are devoid of arrogance and do not meddle in political affairs, “said DP Gachagua in the same function.

In the show of solidarity, President Ruto was accompanied by his deputy Mr Gachagua, and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi —the only other Cabinet secretary who was spared in the purge.

The DP asked President Ruto to appoint a new team that was committed to serving Kenyans.

Mr Gachagua claimed that some of the sacked CSs had turned arrogant and were not assisting President Ruto to deliver on his promises.

“Have a good Cabinet that would be ready to assist you and deliver to the expectation of Kenyans. The new cabinet to be formed should not engage in any form of corruption,” said Mr Gachagua

The President, speaking on climate change, blamed destruction of the forest and lauded national treasure Principal Secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo for spearheading restoration of the forest which is a source of water for most of the rivers in the region.

He expressed commitment by his administration to tackle issues facing Kenyans and implement reforms that will propel the growth and expansion of the country’s economy.





Finance Bill

While revisiting the recently withdrawn Finance Bill, which President Ruto had to drop after youth-led protests rocked at least 38 of the 47 counties, the Head of State said the Bill could have tackled various economic challenges facing the country, especially in industrialization, agriculture, housing among other essential sectors.

He promised that his government would pump more funds into the Agriculture sector to increase crop production and cut down on the importation of products that are locally available.

“We do not continue importing such products like eggs, potatoes or onions when we can produce them locally to create employment and boost economic growth. Why continue to import products like cement when they are readily available here,” said the Head of State.

President Ruto disclosed plans for the revival of the textile sector; such as Eldoret-based Rivatex by availing seed to farmers and offering attractive prices of Sh72 up from sh60 per kilo.

The President earlier commissioned Kipsoen Vocational and Technical College, Yokot Dam and the Sh80 million Etio water dam rehabilitation project in Keiyo North Sub County.