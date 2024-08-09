Chopped off ears, thumb: Inside gruesome death of Nakuru banker

On the morning of August 6, Mueni Mwalimu checked in at her place of work, Cooperative Bank Nakuru Branch.

Two hours after clocking in, she walked into the manager’s office and sought permission to leave, informing her boss that she needed to rush her child to hospital.

Having secured permission to go home, she packed her belongings and left. That was the last time the 34-year-old was seen alive.

Mueni’s body was found in a maize plantation not too far from her home a day later. The ears and right thumb were missing. The body had deep stab wounds in the head and face.

A post-mortem report later detailed the chopping of the ears. Mueni was alive when it happened.

Shocked family and friends are asking questions as detectives begin piecing together clues on the motive of the murder, and why the killers wanted the body parts.

Who killed her? Where did the murderers take the body parts and for what purpose? These are some of the questions the family and detectives are grappling with.

Mueni’s husband, Erick Mureithi, said he received a call from his 11-year-old son and househelp at 10pm on Tuesday informing him that she had not arrived home.

Mr Mureithi says he tried calling her but the phone had been switched off.

Also Read: Cry for justice for Bomet teen Victor Mutai shot by police

He then phoned his mother-in-law who said they last spoke at 11am that day when she called to inquire about her brother who had been admitted to hospital.

Mr Mureithi then informed the area chief about his missing wife but was advised to report to police in the morning if she had not returned.

Erick Muriithi is comforted by his neighbours at his home in Ole Rongai, Nakuru County on August 9, 2024. His wife Florence Mueni was found killed a few metres from their home by unknown assailants.



Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi| Nation Media Group

He travelled from Kisii, some 200km away, on Wednesday and proceeded to the bank to inquire about Mueni’s whereabouts.

The bank manager confirmed she had left the office early the previous day.

Mr Mureithi received a call from the chief requesting him to report to Olrongai police station. He was then taken to the murder scene.

“That morning, I called one of her colleagues to ask if they had a field day but she told me such activities are usually done over weekends. The colleague said my wife left work early. We last spoke at 9am on Tuesday,” Mr Mureithi said.

Also Read: Families of youth killed during protests speak

“She is always busy so I left a message which she responded to at 11am. Our son was sick. She said she would pass by a chemist for drugs. I never knew it was the last time we were talking.”

No signs

According to Mr Mureithi, his wife of 12 years had not expressed any fear or informed him that her life was in danger.

She had not quarrelled with any of her colleagues either, he said, describing Mueni as a loving, hardworking woman who liked a simple but private life.

“A post-mortem was conducted yesterday. The pathologist said the murderer must been very angry with my wife. She was alive when her ears were chopped off. Her hands had been broken,” said Mr Mureithi, who added that his wife normally used public means when commuting to work.

According to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity, Mueni’s househelp said she thought her boss had been held up at work and would arrive home late.

She prepared dinner, feed the kids and waited for her.

Also Read: Missing University of Nairobi student Frankline Ondwari found dead in Nairobi toilet

Because she had not returned home by 10pm, the househelp attempted to reach her by phone but it had been switched off.

The worried househelp called Ms Mueni’s husband in Kisii to inform him of the development.

Mr Mureithi promised to call his wife.

Body found

Mueni’s whereabouts remained unknown until the following afternoon when a boy who was hunting birds reportedly stumbled on the body.

He alerted residents, who promptly informed the area assistant chief. The administrator reported the matter at Olrongai police post.

Police officers arrived at the scene several minutes later.

According to Rongai Directorate of Criminal Investigation chief Donnata Otieno, Mueni’s handbag and documents were scattered at the crime scene.

The woman’s mobile phone was missing.

Ms Otieno said investigations into the death have been launched.

“The scene was undisturbed. There were no blood stains, meaning that the killing must have taken place elsewhere,” Ms Otieno said.

“There are signs of a vehicle having been used to ferry the body there.”

A police detective said the thumb may have been removed in a bid to conducting illegal activities at the bank.

A death notification from the bank circulated online indicated that Mueni was working at the Personal Banking Department.

“It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the untimely death of Mueni Mwalimu, which occurred on August 7.

"We dedicate our heartfelt condolences to her family friends and colleagues and it is our prayer that the lord will rest her soul in eternal peace,” the notice reads.

For Mr Mureithi, the death of his wife is devastating. He is demanding answers.

“I want justice,” he told the Saturday Nation.

The body was taken to PNN Funeral Home.