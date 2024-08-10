Rigathi Gachagua, Mt Kenya leaders: We are in President Ruto’s government to stay

Mt Kenya leaders have reassured President William Ruto that the region is in his government to stay.

In what was seen as a move to build confidence in the Head of State that there is no bad blood between him and the residents following his newfound camaraderie with opposition leader Raila Odinga as well as other recent political developments including the Cabinet reshuffle, the leaders told the President who was on a tour of Kirinyaga County that Mt Kenya region is solidly behind him.

Led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the leaders vowed to continue rallying residents behind the Head of State to enable him deliver on his mandate.

The President, for his part, reiterated that the inclusion of the opposition in his government would unite all Kenyans.

Collect taxes

"We don't want to be divided and that is why I reached out to the opposition and brought them to my government. I want all of us to collect taxes and build the nation together," said President Ruto.

“There are some local leaders who are making misleading statements that our people have withdrawn from the government and no longer support it. This kind of nonsense should be contained in WhatsApp groups and leaders should learn to give our people the right direction in public," Mr Gachagua said.

The DP urged the leaders to stop making statements that confuse the people.

"We woke up very early in the morning during the polls and we invested in President Ruto's government. It is our government and we are not going anywhere. We are in the government 100 per cent," he said.

Mr Gachagua told the President that the residents have faith in his government and asked him to ignore a few critics from the region.

“I want to tell the President the truth. I'm the spokesman of this region and the residents have not abandoned his government," said Mr Gachagua.

Kirinyaga Central MP Gachoki Gitari told the President that his votes from the region have not reduced.

"We are behind the President and his votes have even increased," said Mr Gitari.

The Ndia MP George Kariuki said residents will not agree to be misled to abandon the government which they fiercely fought for during the elections.

President William Ruto (second right) launches the Kirinyaga County Aggregation and Industrial Park in Sagana. On the left is Governor Anne Waiguru. Photo credit: George Munene / Nation Media Group

"This is time for harvesting and we can't leave the government. Even women don't flee their matrimonial homes during harvests," said Mr Kariuki.

However, Mr Kariuki said the residents will not agree to be dragged into tribal politics.

"Tribal politics are retrogressive and we shall not allow them in our region. We shall continue supporting the President who has the interests of our people at heart," said Mr Kariuki.

Development agenda

Gichugu Member of Parliament Gichimu Githinji said President Ruto's government has initiated many development projects in the region and residents were happy with his development agenda.

Mwea MP Mary Maingi echoed her colleagues' sentiments. "We love the President very much and we are not going anywhere," she said.

Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango thanked the residents for turning out in large numbers to welcome the Head of State.

He lamented that rats have invaded the giant Mwea Irrigation Scheme, hence threatening food security. He asked the Head of State to Intervene.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru backed President Ruto's broad-based government, saying such a system of governance will unite all Kenyans for the sake of peace.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro said the government was determined to promote farming in the country to ensure farmers earn a decent living.

"We have set aside Sh2 billion to write off coffee debts and Sh3 billion as cherry fund. We have also allocated Sh1.5 billion to make sure that dairy farmers have good prices for their milk," he said.

Mr Nyoro further said Sh3 billion has been availed to complete Mau Mau roads in Mount Kenya region and told the residents to be patient.

In response, the President admitted that the region overwhelmingly voted for him and vowed to reciprocate.

"People from this region voted for us and we have come here to say thank you, we have their debt and we must pay it by providing development projects which can benefit them," he said.

He announced that a Sh500 million Industrial and Aggregation Industrial Park will be established in Kirinyaga County. The project will be jointly funded by the State and the County.

He also said 7,000 households will be connected to electricity at Cost of Sh500 million in Kirinyaga. Further, he added that Sh900 million eleven markets will be built in Kirinyaga to spur economic growth.

"I want traders to carry out their businesses in a conducive environment," he said.

He promised to ensure university education is affordable to all Kenyans.