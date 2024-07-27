President Ruto: I’m ready for more leaders to be part of broad-based government

President William Ruto has promised to continue with his broad-based governance approach, extending an olive branch to leaders from other political parties to join his proposed broad-based government.

The Head of State affirmed his commitment to engage all leaders across the political divide to form a united government to spur development in the country.

He said the move was to ensure that there are no tribal or regional-based politics in the country and that it would be a win-win for everyone in politics.

“That is why I put a Cabinet that will unite the whole of Kenya. We will manage Kenya's challenges as a team and plan development that will benefit everyone. We are forming a Cabinet that will be a win-win for everyone," said Dr Ruto in Kwale on n in his second day of the four-day Coast tour.

Reject projects

According to the President, most regions in the country lag in terms of development because people are forced to reject the projects just because they are in opposition.

President Ruto has nominated four top ODM officials to his Cabinet, a move opposed by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya constituent party leaders, saying it amounts to weakening one of their member parties.

Party leaders Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Eugene Wamalwa (DAP-K), Peter Munya (PNU) and Prof George Wajackoyah (Roots) alongside Jubilee Party secretary Jeremiah Kioni are on record that they will not join the Kenya Kwanza government.

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua has already issued notice to exit from Azimio, days after the nomination of ODM deputy party leaders Hassan Joho, Wycliffe Oparanya; party chairman John Mbadi and National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi to the Cabinet, saying their stay in the coalition was no longer tenable.

Dr Ruto has been on the receiving end from the Gen Zs who have staged countrywide demonstrations, faulting his administration, triggered by the withdrawn Finance Bill, 2024, and a general feeling that the team was arrogant and displayed obscene opulence to hungry, poor Kenyans.

On the Coast tour, the President continued dishing goodies, including a promise to revive cotton farming in the country by providing cotton seeds for farmers by providing 500 metric tonnes of cotton seeds.

While commissioning construction of the stalled Kinondo cotton ginnery, he said more funds would be given to complete the project whose construction has never been completed for years affecting local farmers.

"We understand that this ginnery has been a stalled project, but I will pump in Sh100 million more to be able to complete it. I had budgeted for Sh200 million in the project but the finance Bill made it reduce" said Mr Ruto.

According to him, bilateral agreements with the United States during his recent visit will see the African Growth and Opportunities Act extend for another 10 years.

The President said high duty on commodities will boost the local market by reducing the importation of goods.

He also promised to revive investment and industrialization in the country.

In Matuga, he launched the construction of 200 units of affordable houses in Kwale Town. He said a total of 6000 will be constructed in the County.

While in Mackinnon Road, he promised to expand electricity and internet connection that will help youth get online jobs and earn from it.

He further said the government was working on the Mwache Dam and had completed the Pemba Dam in Kinango to ensure that there is enough water supply in the mostly dry county.

He was accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Trade and Industries Cabinet Nominee Salim Mvurya, Kenya Ports Authority Chairman Benjamin Tayari, Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani among other local leaders.

United Kenya





Mr Mudavadi and Mr Kingi urged the Gen Zs not to go back to the streets but instead give President Ruto time to implement their demands, after he has united the country.

"We want a united Kenya and a government of national Unity. We do not want protests so let's not go to the streets," said Mr Mudavadi.

He further said that Kenyans should respect democracy and not use shirt cuts to overthrow the power.

“Our military know their role. We will have a big problem if we try to be like Sudan. Let's work together with the President," said Mr Mudavadi.

On his part, Mr Kingi said development cannot be achieved without peace, and President Ruto should now be allowed to fix the things that had become a great concern.

"So I urge youth to give the President time to implement the issues that you have put in his hands,"