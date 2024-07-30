Hassan Joho's entry into President Ruto Cabinet sparks political tension in Coast

President William Ruto's move to nominate Orange Democratic Movement deputy leader Hassan Joho promises to change the political landscape in the Coast region ahead of the 2027 elections.

After a four-day development tour of the Coast, President Ruto has sparked political tension in the region, pitting his ruling United Democratic Alliance party against the opposition ODM.

This follows a battle for supremacy over who should be UDA's point man in the Coast region, coupled with Mr Joho's entry into government.

Mr Joho has been the political kingpin of the Coast region for years due to his charisma and financial muscle coupled with a huge following.

But his nomination to the Kenya Kwanza administration as Cabinet Secretary for the Blue Economy and Mining has ruffled feathers within the ruling party. When President Ruto jetted into Mombasa on Thursday night, Mr Joho showed his political muscle by mobilising a heroic welcome.

Although he has remained tight-lipped and worked behind the scenes, his nomination has revived his fading political star. Mr Joho ensured that President Ruto received a rousing welcome throughout the Coast tour.

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Hassan Omar is the UDA deputy leader, but Nyali legislator Mohamed Ali is trying to unseat him. The battle for supremacy between the two played out during Dr Ruto's tour.

The conflict has also spilled over into the ODM, with insiders claiming that current Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir is yearning to replace Mr Joho in the ODM.

President Ruto has called on ruling party leaders to tone down and work together to implement his bottom-up agenda. Speaking in Mombasa on July 29, the Head of State urged ODM and UDA leaders to work in unity.

The Head of State began the final day of his Coastal Tour in Nyali, Mombasa County, launching development projects, but was met with supremacy battles and infighting over the leadership of the UDA party in the region.

The President warned that the infighting was threatening the unity of the ruling party.

“I have witnessed the supremacy battle dominating politics here. But I pray that we unite and work together because our unity is crucial for the country more than the popularity of our leaders. I also ask leaders to conduct peaceful politics and unite our people,” said President Ruto.

He urged leaders to work towards development to create jobs for the jobless youths and boost the economy. Political pundits believe that President Ruto might consider Mr Joho as his confidant due to his huge political influence in the coastal region ahead of the 2027 polls. This might have an impact on the gubernatorial contest between Mr Ali and his EALA counterpart Mr Omar.

“My brother Mr Omar, smaller brother Mr Ali, and all other leaders from both UDA and ODM please let’s now stop political supremacy wars, let's unite and put Kenya first. It is the citizens who will decide who will be their MCA, governor, MPs, senator and President,” said the Head of State.

Mr Ali, said although they welcome ODM leaders in government, Mr Joho should serve all Kenyans and not only Mombasa County.

“As much as I have embraced the broad-based government, I want to assure Mombasa residents that their cry for better leadership and accountability remains a key priority for me,” he said.

Mr Ali said UDA leaders are not fazed by the fact that their critics are now in Government.

“We will hold them to a greater standard of accountability now that they are mandated to fly the Kenyan flag with the respect it deserves. Mombasa's support for UDA will continue to grow,” said the Nyali MP.

He urged the President to keep off the local politics.

“Because Mombasa residents have suffered, the current county government has not undertaken any development projects in the two years in leadership, not even constructing a public toilet to boost sanitation. In two years two schools have been built,” said the MP.

He accused the administration of Governor Abdulswamad Nassir of lacking a development agenda for the people.

“Mr President, please allow us to battle the local politics, just concentrate on national politics,” said Mr Ali who has been Mr Nassir’s critic. He further warned youths against being used by politicians to cause mayhem.

However, Mr Omar urged UDA leaders to stop infighting and urged UDA leaders not to panic following the entry of Mr Joho into the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“Let’s stop the ongoing wrangles Hassan Omar and Mohammed Ali are one people and we will remain united. The President directed us to work in unison and as a team, we will heed that call. I urge all leaders to stop chest-thumping,” said Mr Omar while thanking the Head of State for rewarding the region with political appointments.

This comes as Azimio La Umoja, one Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga reportedly met with the Cabinet nominees from his party led by Mr Wycliffe Oparanya and Mr Joho in Mombasa to deliberate on the way forward.