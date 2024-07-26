Scramble for positions in ODM, Parliament as Raila allies join Ruto Cabinet

The jostling for leadership positions in Parliament and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has begun in earnest following the nomination of opposition lawmakers as Cabinet secretaries.

Following the nomination of four people from the ODM to join the Cabinet, the position of the minority leader in the National Assembly, chairperson of ODM, secretary of political affairs, two deputy party leaders in the party and chairperson of Public Accounts Committee are now up for grabs.

Mr John Mbadi who is the ODM chairman has been nominated as CS of Treasury and National Planning, Opiyo Wandayi, the current Minority leader and ODM Secretary for Political Affairs has been nominated as CS for Energy and Petroleum while Mr Odinga’s two deputies in ODM-Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho are also poised to the join the Cabinet as CSs for mining and Blue economy and cooperatives and MSMES respectively.

The four leaders are expected to resign from their current positions, a move that has seen various leaders jostling to fill the void.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo is leading the pack to succeed Mr Wandayi as the minority leader in the National Assembly

Dr Otiende’s candidature has received support from a section of ODM who on Wednesday, July 24, evening had an informal consultation and declared their support to him, describing the second-term lawmaker as a ‘sober political mind’.

Seven years

Nyando MP Jared Okelo told the Nation.Africa that Dr Amollo has been in Parliament for seven years, a period he said is enough to steer the leadership of Azimio in the National Assembly.

“Otiende has had undivided attention to the principles of ODM party, he has been around now for seven years, that is enough period to steer the leadership of the minority coalition in the House,” Mr Okelo said.

“Both Otiende and I also enjoy cordial relations with our colleagues in the National Assembly, so both of us have what it takes to be in that position,” he added.

He, however, pointed out that in case Dr Amollo’s candidature is not considered, then he deserves the seat since Kisumu County has not benefited from either the leadership position or nomination in the Cabinet.

“If you were to go by the Luo Nyanza counties, Siaya now has a flag same as Homa Bay, additionally both Siaya and Homa Bay have people sitting in the speakers’ panel while Migori is represented by Junet Mohammed as the minority whip. So, in the spirit of equity, I deserve,” Mr Okelo said.

Mr Okelo was referring to Ugenya MP David Ochieng and his Homa Bay counterpart Opondo Kaluma who all serve on the speaker’s panel.

Sources within the party told the Nation that Mr Odinga has a soft spot for Dr Amolo whom he noted has come in handy for not only the party but also Azimio as a coalition anytime it has an issue in courts.

Mr Odinga is reportedly keen on maintaining the seat in his Siaya backyard and sees Dr Amolo as the senior most leader from the region to give the position.

The Nation has also learnt that apart from Dr Amolo, there is the current Minority Whip Junet Mohamed is also eying the seat with Seme MP James Nyikal proposed to take over the whip slot.

Those fronting Mr Nyikal argue that since Kisumu County missed out on the Cabinet slots and does not hold any leadership slot in Parliament, Dr Nyikal should be considered for the Minority whip slot in case Mr Mohamed is elevated to the minority slot.

The South Nyanza region is also angling for the position with the name of Suba North Millie Odhiambo being mentioned in the corridors of power.

Ms Odhiambo on Thursday, July 25, wrote in her X account that she is going for nothing other than the minority position.

“For clarity, I do not want a deputy leadership position in parliament at all. I have declared an interest in minority leadership. I have not changed,” she said.

Those fronting the third term lawmaker are playing the gender card saying it is time Mr Odinga considers a woman for the leadership.

However, the nomination of Mr Mbadi as CS Treasury puts the candidature of Ms Odhiambo in doubt as some MPs are arguing that South Nyanza has already been rewarded.

The Orange party has maintained that they must retain the minority position saying those nominated to the Cabinet moved as individuals and the party has not joined the government.

“The party remains as ODM, nothing happens to it. Those that have joined the government were appointed by the President as individuals,” ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said on Citizen TV breakfast show.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, three MPs from Western- Caleb Amisi (Saboti), Nabii Nabwera (Lugari) and Wilberforce Oundo (Funyula) threw their weight behind Mr Sifuna as the deputy party leader to take over from Oparanya and Joho.

The leaders said Mr Sifuna is best suited to hold brief for the party in case Mr Odinga is away.

“We are proposing that Sifuna be the deputy party leader to hold brief for our party leader. There is no vacancy in our party,” Mr Amisi said.

Mr Nabwera said he will be offering himself for a leadership position in the party but did not state which position he is angling for.

The said new leaders will emerge in the party to take over positions that have been left by those who have joined the Cabinet.

“New generals will emerge in our party, this time, they will be more vicious,” Mr Amisi said.

Embakasi MP who once was interested in the Public Accounts Committee chairman position now says he doesn't want it saying he will remain chief opposition in parliament.

“I wanted to be PAC chair then but now I’m overqualified for that position. From today, I’ll be chief opposition leader in parliament,” Mr Owino said.