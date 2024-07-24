Baptism by fire: What awaits John Mbadi at Treasury

A tough task awaits National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary nominee John Mbadi.

If approved by Parliament, Mr Mbadi, a nominated MP and current chairman of the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will take over from Prof Njuguna Ndung’u

If cleared, the 53-year-old will take over the key docket at a time when the government is under pressure to cut wastage and is facing protests from the youth calling for accountability and financial prudence in Ruto's administration.

The financial gap of Sh346 billion created by the rejection of the Finance Bill, 2024 also awaits the nominee as he will have to balance his books carefully for the next year.

Already, the Treasury has submitted to Parliament the Supplementary Estimates for the Financial Year 2024/2025 with various proposals on budget cuts across the board.

The proposed reduction includes Sh3.7 billion from the budget of Parliament, relating to items such as foreign and domestic travel and training.

Mr Mbadi will be tasked with tightening the country’s purse in this financial year as he ensures that there is no wastage in government, which is part of the reasons the young people have been on the streets.

He will also be keen to come up with practical ways of managing the country’s debt and internal increase of revenue.

In an acknowledgement statement thanking President Ruto issued after his nomination, Mr Mbadi said he is aware of the tough task ahead in the ministry.

“The nomination has indeed come as a surprise. But above all, let me thank God for the opportunity granted,” Mr Mbadi said.

“Of course, I’m very much aware the task bestowed on me is not a mean assignment, especially during this time the country is experiencing deep economic challenges,” he added.

Mr Mbadi said he is ready to cooperate with the President after vetting to revitalise the economy.

“May I promise the people of Kenya that I’m not going to disappoint them in the government’s quest for effective and quality service delivery,” Mr Mbadi said.

He thanked President Ruto for transcending political lines towards constituting a government of national unity, saying it is a true manifestation that the Head of State looked beyond political and ethnic lines.

Mr Mbadi who is also the chairman of the Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is a certified public accountant and holds a master of business administration and a bachelor of commerce, all obtained from the University of Nairobi.

He also serves in the Azimio Economic Council, together with former Laikipia governor Nderitu Muriithi and former Nyeri Deputy Governor Carole Karugu.

Mr Mbadi has previously served as an assistant minister in the Office of the Prime Minister during the grand coalition government and as the finance director at Medair East Africa in South Sudan between 2004 and 2008.

He has also worked at the University of Nairobi as an accountant (1999 -2003) and as a senior accountant (2003-2005).

He is a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants (ICPAK), Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK), Institute of Quantity Surveyors of Kenya, and Chartered Institute of Arbitration.

Mr Mbadi, a ranking member in the House, has special skills in budgeting, financial analysis, accounting, economics and community development, effective communication and interpersonal skills

The former Suba South lawmaker has served in Parliament for 16 years and is among the senior opposition MPs in the current (13th) Parliament.

During his tenure as the Minority Leader in the 12th Parliament, Mr Mbadi was credited for uniting the minority troops.

He has served as ODM chairman for 10 years where he is in charge of discipline in the party and has overseen several reforms, including the disbandment of the National Election Board (NEB) and devolving elections and conduct of nominations to grassroots.

Unlike other leaders who shift political allegiance in the face of party issues, Mr Mbadi has remained loyal to Mr Odinga despite being forced to defer his gubernatorial ambitions in favour of Gladys Wanga. He was also the only party official in 2017 who was subjected to nominations while others got direct tickets.