Policeman fires weapon to avoid paying bill in Narok bar

Police in Transmara, Narok County, are investigating an incident where a Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) officer allegedly shot in the air to scare away a bar attendant who wanted him to settle his bill.

The officer, who is attached to the RDU camp in Enkorika Village, is said to have been presented with a bill of Sh2,220 after imbibing alcoholic drinks.

After a brief argument, the waitress who had served the officer reportedly snatched his phone in a bid to compel him to pay the bill.

The officer, who was in civilian clothing, left the joint only to return 30 minutes later while in full police uniform and armed with a rifle.

“He demanded his phone back. When the waitress declined, he fired one round of ammunition and was quickly whisked away by the boda boda operator who had ferried him there,” reads a police report seen by the Nation.

Police officers from Lolgorian visited the scene but did not find the officer as he had fled the scene. Efforts to trace the spent cartridge were not fruitful, and it's suspected that the RDU officer might have left with it.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Transmara South Sub-County Police Commander Charles Opondo said he would share more information once he has it.