Not interested, says Junet over links to Kindiki’s Cabinet job 

Leader of Minority in the National Assembly Junet Mohammed has denied claims that he is eyeing the position of the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration should Prof Kindiki Kithure be approved as the new Deputy President.

Mr Mohammed, who was reacting to reports that have dominated social media linking him as possible replacement for Prof Kindiki, maintained that his name has not been submitted for consideration in the role of the Interior CS. He also said ODM is not involved in any such conversation.

The reports came amid a stalemate in the corridors of justice stopping Prof Kindiki from assuming the role of the Deputy President after he was nominated by President William Ruto and approved by the National Assembly.

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has gone to court to fight for his dear life and the position he has held for about two years questioning the process that led to his ouster and the credibility of judges adjudicating his case.

Despite the stalemate, lobbying is currently on to replace Prof Kindiki, with several names being linked with the position.

But Mr Mohamed has come out to deny any form of lobbying from his side and his party the Orange Democratic Movement.

Mr Mohamed, who is also the MP for Suna East, appreciated the fact that President William Ruto continues to broaden his government to conform to the wishes of Kenyans on national inclusion, service delivery, governance, democracy and stability of the nation.

“Whereas an opportunity to serve fellow Kenyans in any capacity is always welcome, I wish to inform the public that I am neither one of the people angling for the job nor has the ODM Party shown any interest in seeking to have another party expert join the government in that capacity,” said Mr Mohamed in a statement.

Some ODM members have been quoted in the recent past saying the party deserves more appointments owing to the role they have played in helping president Ruto run the government.

They argue that Raila Odinga and his ODM party came to President Ruto’s rescue amid the GenZ protests and then came through for the Head of State during Gachagua's impeachment.

Before Gachagua’s impeachment, ODM was said to be targeting the Deputy President’s position, with Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga’s name being mentioned among the front runners.

Now the party is said to be eyeing the Interior Ministry, should Prof Kindiki be confirmed as the next Deputy President.

But Mr Mohamed, who is a key ally of Mr Odinga, dissociated himself from the seat saying he was comfortable where he is currently serving.

“In any case, I have just recently assumed the leadership of the Minority Party in the National Assembly, which is an equally important constitutional office. I do hope this clarification puts the matter to rest and allows the country to focus on more important concerns,” said Mr Mohamed.

It is not the first time Mr Mohamed is being linked to appointment in President Ruto’s government, having been among ODM leaders who were touted to be included in the broad-based government.

Mr Mohammed’s remarks comes just days after the Majority Leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah similarly denied reports linking him to Prof Kindiki Cabinet job.

“I have heard there’s a lot of talk, and even a leader spoke here saying I should be appointed as the CS for Interior. But I want to tell that leader that I already have a job, and I don’t want people to be confused,” the Kikuyu MP said.

Mr Ichung’wah played a key role in marshalling numbers in the National Assembly to ensure the successful impeachment of Mr Gachagua.

He has since stated that he didn’t expect a reward in the form of a Cabinet position.