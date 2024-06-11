Exit package row: William Ruto, Uhuru Kenyatta hold phone talks

President William Ruto on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta in a bid to resolve the ongoing row over the latter’s retirement benefits.

The meeting was held on Tuesday morning, according to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, hours after Mr Kenyatta went public with his tribulations at the hands of his former deputy.

“This morning, President William Ruto had a conversation with his predecessor in office, the 4th President, President Uhuru Kenyatta, regarding concerns about facilitating the functioning of the retired President’s office,” Mr Mohamed said.

“President Ruto has consequently constituted a team, led by the Head of Public Service (Felix Koskei), to immediately address all the issues raised, including the location of the retired President’s office and the attendant staff establishment,” he said.

The move by President Ruto to address the matter comes barely a day after Mr Kenyatta questioned the whereabouts of more than Sh1 billion allocated to his office in the previous and current financial year.

Mr Kenyatta, through his spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo on Monday came out guns blazing, pointing an accusing finger at State House for frustrating the operations of his office.

Citing the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act, the former president said he was entitled to his benefits which is not a favour.

Addressing the media at the Uhuru Kenyatta Institute in Nairobi where the office of the retired president is domiciled, Ms Dena said State House has denied the retired president a budget to run his office, adding that the office has not received a cent despite being allocated Sh503 million in the current financial year.

The retired president also said he has not received new vehicles as stipulated in law and he has been using the old transition fleet, which State House has refused to fuel and maintain.

“The financial year 2023/2024 that ends in a few weeks the budget allocation to this office was 503 million shillings. The year is ending without the office having any access to this allocation. The total amount for the two years that we have not had access to is approximately 1 billion Kenya Shillings,” Ms Dena said.

Ms Dena further stated that whereas salaries have been paid as well as medical insurance, no other monies spent can be accounted for by the office of the former president.