Fit as a fiddle: Uhuru makes public comeback 

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta appeared in public Thursday after weeks of absence. In a 4.37pm post on social media by his office, Mr Kenyatta is seen arriving in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, ahead of the 15th High-Level Retreat on the Promotion of Peace, Security and Stability in Africa.

“The retreat convened by the African Union (AU) Commission will focus on the impact and sustainability of the AU preventive diplomacy and mediation in addressing conflicts,” the caption reads.

Said Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni: “We have been receiving anxious queries on the whereabouts of the retired president and our assurances that he was well were not convincing.”

“Now you have seen that your beloved leader is indeed as fit as a fiddle and soon will make circuits in the Kenya space.”

Kirinyaga County Jubilee Chairman, Muriithi Kang’ara was equally elated.

“There have been genuine but serious concerns about Mr Kenyatta’s long absence in the public glare and his comeback takes anxiety from us,” he said.

Mr Kenyatta’s well-being had become a concern. While at a radio live show last week, former Kiambu governor William Kabogo was asked by a caller to say where the former president was.

Mr Kabogo said he had sent the former president a WhatsApp immediately after the inquiry. Moments later, he announced that Mr Kenyatta had responded to his message, saying he was relaxing.

Mr Kenyatta resurfaces when politics in Mt Kenya is boiling following the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua by the National Assembly and Senate.

Followers of Mr Gachagua and Mr Kenyatta have been tussling over who between the two is the Mt Kenya kingpin.

Mr Gachagua apologised to Mr Kenyatta for the demeaning language he used against him during the campaigns in 2022.

“I have mended my relationship with Mr Kenyatta as my brother and longtime friend for the recklessness of our politics that saw us attack his family,” he said weeks before impeachment.

Though Mr Kenyatta or any of his family members never acknowledged the apologies publicly, Kikuyu Council of elders Chairman Wachira Kiago said his team was satisfied with the gesture from Mr Gachagua “since the moment a villain apologises, he is automatically accepted as a peacemaker in our culture”.

Long-serving administrator Joseph Kaguthi said he, elders and religious leaders were planning to pay Mr Kenyatta a visit.

“His absence was disturbing. We wanted to meet him and get his views on what is happening in the country as he is recognised as a key stakeholder in our the affairs of our community,” he said.