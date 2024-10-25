Eastleigh murders: Puzzling phone activity after women went missing

The mobile phone number of a woman who went missing in Eastleigh, Nairobi was in constant communication with that of her niece prior to the discovery of their bodies as well of that of her daughter.

Waris Daud’s phone number was on Monday, October 21, used to constantly reach out to that of her niece just hours before their bodies and that of her daughter were found badly mutilated.

Daud had on the day left home in the morning informing her 12-year-old daughter identified as Nuseiba Dahir, and her niece Amina Abdirashad, 23, that she wanted to undergo some skin-care treatment at a facility located at the Business Bay Square (BBS) Mall.

The girls waited for their mother in vain and she was not picking their calls. It is then that the two made a decision to head to the facility and find out whether she was still there.

A senior detective attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and who is privy to the ongoing investigations told the Nation that at some point there were communications between Daud and Abdirashad.

“Preliminary investigations now show that there was constant communication between Daud’s phone and that of Abdirashad. It remains unclear whether it was her speaking on the other end or the suspect,” said the detective who spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to address the media.

On Thursday, October 24, 2024, a team of over 15 detectives camped at the scene where Daud’s body had been dumped by her killers.

The sleuths arrived at the scene which is located 58 kilometers from Eastleigh where she was last seen alive in a fleet of five cars; two Subaru’s, two Volkswagens and one van.

The area in which Daud’s body had been found is a thorny plus bushy area which has minimal human activities.

So far it remains unclear who wanted Daud whose husband is based abroad plus the two girls dead and what would have been the motive.

However, the manner in which her body was found clearly shows that her killers were bitter as it had deep cuts on the face, her eyes were gouged out and her neck was almost severed. She had equally been sexually assaulted.

As the detectives were busy combing the crime scene vehicles would slow down as passengers peeped through the windows to try and get a look of what was happening.

In as much as there is very little human activity in the area, Athi River Sub-County police commander Philis Muthoni said that members of the public reported a female body lying in the area.

Opposite Bahati Primary School in Kamukunji, Nairobi County, police also recovered the body of Nuseiba.

The road was not as busy apart from a few children who were playing football at the edge of a wire-meshed fence.

Mr Kevin Kimani, who was busy burning garbage along the road said that on that night the locals did not know what had taken place until morning when they found it with clothes stained with blood.

“At night nobody heard any commotion but on the following morning the body was discovered,” he said.

It is on the scene that a knife which detectives believe was the killer weapon was found.

The half-naked body of Amina was found on Mwambo Road in Parklands and was taken to the City Mortuary where the family positively identified it.

Mr Yusuf Abdirashid, who is her brother, told the media on Tuesday that the sister had just joined a city-based college where she was studying hospitality.

Her body had several stab wounds on the back, chest, hands and head.

Currently, a joint team of detectives alongside those based on the DCI are working round the clock to unravel what had exactly taken place leading to the brutal murder of the trio.

On Thursday, Eastleigh residents engaged the police in running battles as they protested demanding justice for the three.

Large crowds that had gathered even blocked major roads in and out of Eastleigh.

Most of them demanded that the police ensure that they fully investigate the murders and those that were behind the killings held accountable.