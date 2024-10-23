Mystery as Eastleigh mother, 2 children are brutally killed

Residents of Eastleigh are still in shock after a woman, her daughter and her niece were murdered and their mutilated bodies dumped in separate locations of the Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

The woman, identified as Waris Daud, her 21-year-old daughter Amina Abdirashid, and her 12-year-old niece Nuseiba Dahir disappeared on Monday night, according to police.

On Tuesday, their family received the devastating news that a body had been discovered in Parklands, and another in Bahati, while their mother’s remains were found in a bush in Machakos— all killed in a similar manner.

Amina’s body, which was half naked with visible injuries, was found on Mwambo Road at 6.30am on Tuesday, October 22.

“The body had several stab wounds on her back, chest, hands and head. The scene looked undisturbed with no signs of struggle,” a police report seen by the Nation reads in part.

Two hours later, Nuseiba’s body was found dumped opposite Bahati Primary School in Kamukunji Sub-County, with clothes stained with blood but no visible injuries.

“Next to the body were a shoe and an undergarment believed to have been worn by the deceased,” police said.

The officers also recovered a knife at the scene.

There were tyre marks from a suspected motor vehicle at the crime scene. Police believe the unidentified motor vehicle could have been used to transport the body.

Athi River South Sub-County Police Commander Philis Muthoni on Wednesday confirmed that the body of a female adult had been found near Alim Secondary School on Kyumbi-Machakos road, Kyamutheke area of Kinanie Division.

"Members of the public reported a female body lying near the school and police officers, together with the Machakos crime scene unit, responded," she said.

According to the commander, the body had several deep cuts and it appeared that the killers used a sharp object to take her life.

Waris’ wrists had been cut off and were not found at the scene.

"She also had deep cuts on her face, her ears were mutilated, her eyes were gouged out and her neck was almost severed. She had been sexually assaulted," she added.

Police suspect that the woman, like her daughter and niece, was killed elsewhere and her body dumped near the school.

The two bodies that were found in Nairobi were transported to the Nairobi Funeral Home, while that of their mother is being preserved at a Machakos morgue.

CCTV footage seen by the Nation near the apartment where the three victims were staying shows the two girls taking a taxi at around 9pm on Monday night, the last time they were seen alive.

Authorities believe the murders could be linked to a single perpetrator. A team of detectives is now investigating the case and plans to question close family members.

Nairobi police commander Adamson Bungei confirmed that the homicide unit had taken over the investigation.

“We don’t know yet why this happened, but our teams are actively investigating to find out what happened,” Bungei said.

The grieving family is urging authorities to conduct a swift investigation into the murders.