Nakuru women murders: Twist as prime suspect turns State witness

A prime suspect in the murders of women in Nakuru County’s Mawanga area has struck a plea bargain deal after agreeing to testify against his five co-accused.

The deal follows Evans Kebwaro Michori’s guilty plea to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

State counsel James Kihara informed Justice Patricia Gichohi on Thursday that Kebwaro had expressed remorse.

The move is part of the plea bargain in the four murder cases against him and his co-suspects.

“The suspect has shown remorse and committed to testify as a prosecution witness, which is part of his plea agreement,” said Mr Kihara.

Kebwaro and five others — Kevin Otieno, Josphat Juma, Julius Omondi, Dennis Mbolo, and Isaac Nganga — are accused of four murders in Nakuru City that occurred between 2021 and 2022.

Five suspects in the Mawanga murders in Nakuru County at a Nakuru court. From right: Julius Otieno, Josphat Simiyu, Dennis Mmbolo, Isaac Kinyanjui and Makhoha Wanjala. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

Confessed role in murder of four women

Ms Diana Opicho, 25, who was found murdered on June 24, 2022 at her home in Mawanga Estate in Bahati, Nakuru County. Police are investigating recent killings targeting women. Photo credit: Pool

They were charged in August 2022 with the murders of Grace Wanjiru (20), Susan Wambui (38), Diana Opicho (23), and Beatrice Akinyi (21).

In August 2022, Kebwaro pleaded not guilty to the murders but later sought a plea bargain, opting to plead guilty to manslaughter.

The prosecution agreed and he confessed to his role in the murders implicating his accomplices. His new charge accuses him of participating in the conspiracy to conceal the body of Ms Opicho, murdered on June 24, 2022, in the Mawanga area, Bahati sub-county.

During mitigation, Mr Kebwaro pleaded for leniency, citing his cooperation with the police, which led to the arrest of the other suspects.

He also highlighted his confession which saved the court time.

"I have accepted responsibility and am willing to turn over a new leaf after learning from my mistakes," he stated, appealing for a lighter sentence.

His lawyer emphasised that Mr Kebwaro, who is a first-time offender, had the potential for rehabilitation and asked the court to consider his cooperation in determining his sentence.

The prosecution acknowledged his role in assisting the police but urged the court to also weigh the gravity of the crimes.

"For this court to consider the sentence should look at the circumstances and the role played by the accused person. The court should also consider the high prevalence of murder cases and the need to give deterrence which should be guided by the sentencing policy guidelines, said Mr Kihara.

A pre-sentencing report prepared by the Probation Department revealed that Kebwaro, 27, is the last born in a family of five.

He moved to Nakuru in 2019 where he joined a criminal gang involved in a series of violent acts including robbery, rape, and murder.

The gang is believed to have killed at least seven women between 2021 and 2022, concealing evidence through arson.

The report further detailed Mr Kebwaro’s troubled past. He dropped out of school in class six after his mother’s death and was neglected by his polygamous father.

In Nakuru, he worked in various jobs including as a security guard and construction worker before being recruited into the gang. Due to his lack of a stable home, the probation report recommended a custodial sentence.