Nakuru women killings: Main suspect now expresses desire to confess

The main suspect in the brutal murder of four women in Mawanga Estate, Nakuru, allegedly orchestrated by a notorious criminal gang, has expressed a desire to confess his involvement in the heinous crimes.

The Nakuru High Court has granted the prosecution permission to enter into a plea bargain with Evans Kebwaro Michori, who along with five other suspects is charged with the murder of four women in Bahati between December 2021 and June 2022.

Prosecutors told the court that Kebwaro had approached them and expressed his intention to confess to the murders through a plea bargain.

State counsel Loice Murunga said they were still considering the request and exploring the possibility of making Kebwaro a state witness.

"We are yet to finalise the deal and would need more time to complete," said Ms Murunga.

The arrests followed a series of gruesome murders allegedly carried out by the feared 'Confirm' gang, which targeted women in Bahati sub-county.

The crimes included rape, murder and the burning of victims' homes in broad daylight.

Burnt beyond recognition

Public outcry peaked when the lifeless body of Grace Wanjiku, 20, was found burnt beyond recognition in the Kiamaina area on June 14, 2022.

More murders followed, causing panic and prompting a visit from the then Cabinet Secretary for Interior, Dr Fred Matiangi.

The suspects, including Kebwaro, were arrested after security changes were implemented in the county.

The others charged in connection with the killings are Julius Otieno, Josephat Simiyu, Dennis Mmbolo, Isaac Kinyanjui and Makhola Wanjala.

The suspects are charged with the murders of Grace Wanjiru, Susan Wambui, Diana Opicho and Beatrice Akinyi.

Only Mmbolo and Nganga were released on Sh2 million bond each.