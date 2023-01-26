'Confirm gang' suspects to be detained until conclusion of murder case

Four suspected confirm gang members linked to the killing of women in Mawanga, Bahati sub-county six months ago will undergo trial while in custody after the court denied them bond.

The remaining two others were however admitted to bond terms of Sh2 million each.

Nakuru High Court Judge Hillarry Chemitei in his ruling noted that the four including the prime suspect Evans Michori Kebwaro, Kelvin Omondi, Josephat Simiyu and Julius Omondi are potential flight risks and had a high probability of absconding court hearing.

Dennis Alusiola and Isaac Kinyanjui were however released on bond after the pre-bail report favoured them.

“Save for the fifth and sixth accused persons (that is Alusiola and Kinyanjui respectively) all the rest of the accused persons are classified in the reports to be potential flight risks,” said Justice Chemitei in his ruling.

Mr Alusiola and Mr Kinyanjui were however given strict bond terms against interfering with potential witnesses and to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations office in Nakuru on the 30th of every month until their matter is determined.

The six were among the seven suspects who were arrested in connection with the horrifying murders of eight women within Nakuru county on diverse dates between December 2, 2021 and June 24, 2022.

Out of the total seven suspects, one Mr Ficky Makokha Wanjala was discharged after investigations failed to link him to the murders.

The remaining six were charged with four counts of murder involving four women namely Betrice Akinyi, Grace Wanjiku, Diana Opicho and Susan Wambui.

Ms Akinyi was murdered on December 2, 2021 at Kwa budaa area in Bahati sub county.

Ms Wanjiku’s murder was reported on June 14, in Kiamaina, Bahati whereby her body was found burnt beyond recognition under a heap of bedding, in a house that had been razed down by a huge fire.

Seven days later, the body of a middle-aged woman identified as Susan Wambui, was found in her bedroom at a house in Kiamaina.

She was discovered by neighbours who had come to put off a fire that had engulfed the entire house at around 4pm.

Her 3-year-old baby was rescued from the fire.

And on June 24, a 23-year-old woman identified as Diana Opicho, was found murdered in cold blood inside her father’s house in Mawanga.

Their arrest and prosecution followed an outcry by members of the public over the persistent murders being committed by people suspected to be members of the dreaded confirm gang in broad daylight.

Dr Fred Matiangi, then Interior Cabinet Secretary, reacted by undertaking an overhaul of the regional security apparatus led by the county commander Peter Mwanzo who replaced Ms Betreace Kiraguri.

A crackdown by the detectives led to the arrest of the prime suspect Kebwaro, the alleged mastermind, in Kisii county.

Mr kebwaro named his co- suspects some who were rounded up in Kivumbini area of Nakuru county.