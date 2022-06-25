Chilling murders targeting women shock residents of Nakuru

Police in Nakuru County are investigating three mysterious murders involving women which have been reported within two weeks in Mawanga, Bahati sub-county. The bizarre killings have shocked residents and some have fled the area fear for their lives.

According to residents, thugs attack them in broad light and steal their valuables.

Women have fallen victims and some have been raped and their bodies burnt to conceal evidence.

Ms Diana Opicho, 25, a daughter of Bishop Jotham Opicho of the All Nations Church, was found murdered on Friday in her house by two men.

According to a family member, Justus Juma, the suspects entered the homestead at 2pm after posing as electrical technicians.

"There was no sign of forced entry. She must have let them in willingly before they killed her," said Mr Juma.

Mr Joseph Kinywa, a Nyumba Kumi official said the thugs did not steal anything from Ms Opicho’s house.

The body was moved to the Nakuru City mortuary.

Investigations launched

Nakuru North Sub-County Director of Criminal Investigation Wesley Langat said three cases have so far been reported and detectives have launched investigations.

The detective said the victims were killed in a similar manner.

But he refuted claims that the victims were raped before they were murdered.

Another woman identified as Ms Susan Wambui was murdered last week and her killers have not been arrested.

Ms Wambui was found murdered under unclear circumstances.

The 36-year-old woman was murdered in front of her three-year-old son before the thugs set her house on fire.

Mr Evans Kagwema, a relative, said that a post-mortem revealed that the victim was strangled to death using a rope. The autopsy report showed that she was not raped.

The family is now demanding justice and urged the police to arrest her killers.

Living in fear

Ms Mary Mathenge said women in the area are living in fear and do not go to shops alone during the day.

"We're forced to lock ourselves in the houses when our husbands go to work," she said.

The women urged the police to beef up security in the area by conducting patrols during the day and at night.

“We’re living in fear. We also fear for our children," said Ms Mathenge.

The DCI boss said that they are following a crucial lead in a bid to arrest the perpetrators and urged the resident to report suspicious persons in the area.

"We have enhanced patrols in the area at night," said Mr Langat.

He said that the thugs are targeting residents during the daytime.