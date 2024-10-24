How MKU student whose body was found dumped in Nakuru died

A postmortem has revealed that the Mt Kenya University student whose body was found dumped in a maize plantation in Kiamunyi, Nakuru County, died of manual strangulation.

The autopsy, conducted by government pathologist Titus Ngulungu on Thursday at the Nakuru City Mortuary, confirmed that the third-year student Vivian Kajaya died due to obstruction of oxygen flow.

"As a result of my examination, I have formed the opinion that the cause of death was strangulation,she was sexually assaulted. The body had no other physical injuries apart from marks that were present in the neck," said Dr Ngulungu told Nation.Africa.​

The body of the bachelor of social work and administration student was discovered by locals on October 14.

Vivain’s mother Eunice Mideva said the pathologist informed them that her daughter’s nose and mouth were covered during the attack.

"My daughter died a painful death. The pathologist in his report also established that she was sexually assaulted," she said.

More samples have been taken for further tests at the government chemist.

Ms Mideva also appealed for assistance to cover funeral costs, as the burial is scheduled for October 31 in Vihiga County.