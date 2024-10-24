Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access
Vivian Kajaya

How MKU student whose body was found dumped in Nakuru died

Scroll down to read the article

Vivian Kajaya, the 22-year-old student at Mt Kenya University whose body was found dumped in a maize plantation in Kiamunyi, Nakuru County on October 15, 2024.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Mercy Koskei

A postmortem has revealed that the Mt Kenya University student whose body was found dumped in a maize plantation in Kiamunyi, Nakuru County, died of manual strangulation.

The autopsy, conducted by government pathologist Titus Ngulungu on Thursday at the Nakuru City Mortuary, confirmed that the third-year student Vivian Kajaya died due to obstruction of oxygen flow.

"As a result of my examination, I have formed the opinion that the cause of death was strangulation,she was sexually assaulted. The body had no other physical injuries apart from marks that were present in the neck," said Dr Ngulungu told Nation.Africa.​

The body of the bachelor of social work and administration student was discovered by locals on October 14.

Vivain’s mother Eunice Mideva said the pathologist informed them that her daughter’s nose and mouth were covered during the attack.

"My daughter died a painful death. The pathologist in his report also established that she was sexually assaulted," she said.

More samples have been taken for further tests at the government chemist.

Read: Police probe drugs, sex cartel in Kirinyaga MCA daughter’s murder

Ms Mideva also appealed for assistance to cover funeral costs, as the burial is scheduled for October 31 in Vihiga County.

"I don’t have enough funds for transportation and burial expenses. I urge well-wishers to help me give my daughter a proper sendoff," she pleaded in an interview in Nakuru.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Presidential term extension backlash: UDA leaders clash ahead of Friday deadline

    Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei

  2. PREMIUM Colonial relic law angers Kenyan lawyers

    Supreme Court

  3. PREMIUM Preparations for transition to Grade Nine in shambles

    Nancy Macharia

  4. PREMIUM DP Gachagua removal cases face further delay on legal ping-pong

    Presiding Judge Erick Ogolla