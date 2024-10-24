Last moments of mother, daughter and niece murdered after vanishing from Eastleigh

Waris Daud, 38, left her house in Nairobi’s Eastleigh to go to a nearby hospital on Monday evening, leaving behind her 12-year-old daughter, Nuseiba Dahir, and her niece, Amina Abdirashid, 23.

According to relatives, Waris wanted some skin care treatment at the facility located at the Business Bay Square (BBS) Mall.

When she didn’t return and stopped picking their calls, her daughter and niece got worried and around 9pm they decided to go and look for her at the hospital.

CCTV footage seen by Nation.Africa near the apartment where the three lived shows the two girls taking a taxi around 9pm on Monday night. That was the last time they were seen alive.

On Tuesday morning, their mutilated bodies were found in different locations.

Wari’s body, according to the police, was badly mutilated with deep cuts, eyes gouged and her wrists cut off and missing from the crime scene.

“She left the house to go to the hospital for some skin care treatment at the mall and that was the last time she was seen alive. Relatives who have seen the body say that she doesn’t have eyes, her hands are missing and she was sexually assaulted,” her cousin, Hindhia Shariff, who was waiting for her body to arrive at the City Mortuary, told Nation.Africa.

This was also confirmed by Athi River South Sub-County Police Commander Philis Muthoni on Wednesday. She said the body of a female adult had been found near Alim Secondary School on Kyumbi-Machakos Road, Kyamutheke area of Kinanie Division in Mavoko, 30km from Eastleigh.

Hindhia Shariff speaks to the media at Nairobi Funeral Home October 23, 2024 regarding the death of her cousin Amina Abdirashid Dhahir. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

“Members of the public reported a female body lying near the school and police officers, together with the Machakos crime scene unit, responded,” she said.

“She also had deep cuts on her face, her ears were mutilated, her eyes were gouged out and her neck was almost severed. She had also been sexually assaulted.”

Around 6:30am on Tuesday, October 22, a half-naked body with visible injuries was found on Mwambo Road.

It would later be identified at the city mortuary by relatives as that of Amina. According to her younger brother, Yusuf Abdirashid Ahahir, who had travelled from Mombasa after receiving the devastating news, Amina had just joined college to study hospitality.

“I have just viewed my sisters body and whoever did this terrible acts should be brought to justice. My sister moved to Nairobi in March this year and she was studying at NIBS Technical College. All we want is justice for our family,” he said.

Yusuf Abdirashid Dhahir (right) with his brother Salah Abdirashid Dhahir at Nairobi Funeral Home on October 23, 2024.



Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

According to Gigiri OCPD Wilberforce Sicharani, they received reports that a female body had been found at Mwambo Road, and immediately dispatched a team from Parklands Police Station to the scene.

“The body which had several stab wounds on the back, chest, hands and head looked like it was dumped there as the scene looked undisturbed with no signs of struggle. But what we noticed is that there were tyre marks next to the body,” he said.

Another similar crime scene would be discovered some kilometres away. At around 8am, Nuseiba’s body was found dumped opposite Bahati Primary School in Kamukunji Sub-County, with clothes stained with blood but no visible injuries.

“Next to the body were a shoe and an undergarment believed to have been worn by the deceased,” police said.

The officers also recovered a knife at the scene.

There were tyre marks from a suspected motor vehicle at the crime scene. Police believe the unidentified motor vehicle could have been used to transport the body.

Mr Sicharani added that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, homicide had taken over the cases, but they will work together.

“The DCI have taken over because there seems to some similarities and that they were all from the same family. We will work together to find out who did these terrible things the three women. It is very unfortunate,” he said.

He also appealed to the public who might have seen the car dumping the body in Parklands to come forward as they also go through CCTV’s in the area.

Police are yet to find out what the motive was behind the brutal killing, but believe the murders could be linked to a single perpetrator. A team of detectives is now investigating the case and plans to question close family members.

Nairobi police commander Adamson Bungei confirmed that the homicide unit had taken over the investigation.

“We don’t know yet why this happened, but our teams are actively investigating to find out what happened,” Mr Bungei said.

The grieving family is urging authorities to conduct a swift investigation into the murders.