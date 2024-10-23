Three women arraigned for ‘putting pepper’ in their alleged love rival’s private parts

Police in Eldoret have arrested three women for allegedly putting pepper in their alleged love rival’s private parts, accusing her of having multiple illicit affairs with their husbands.

The trio allegedly lured the victim to a house in Eldoret where they sexually assaulted her.

Officers from Kapsaret Police Station arrested the three women who were arraigned in an Eldoret court on Tuesday, where they denied the charges.

Ms Monicah Jeptum, Ms Joyce Jerobon and Ms Caroline Jerotich were charged with sexual assault contrary to the Sexual Offences Act of 2007.

They were also charged with assault for allegedly attacking and injuring the victim at Kapseret market in Uasin Gishu County on October 1.

The women appeared before Eldoret Senior Principal Magistrate Mogire Onkoba.

Those who witnessed the incident claimed that the angry women lured the victim to the house of one of the suspects before stripping her naked and sexually assaulting her.

"We heard the victim screaming from the house where the incident occurred and when we went there, we found her begging the suspects to forgive her. We later intervened and advised her to go to the hospital for help," said one of the witnesses.

The victim, who had torture marks on her body, was treated at a local hospital.