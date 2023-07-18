Pastor flees after boda boda rider dies at his home in confrontation over infidelity

A pastor from Suba is on the run after an angry mob killed a boda boda rider in his compound on Sunday night.

The pastor, along with his wife and children, went into hiding after the boda-boda rider, who had allegedly gone to see his wife, was killed.

He left the house in Kumbatha village in Seka sub-location after neighbours responded to his distress calls and killed the boda boda rider, identified as Wilson Otieno.

Suba Deputy County Commissioner Sebastian Okiring' confirmed the incident, saying investigations had been launched.

Witnesses said the 38-year-old rider allegedly had a relationship with the wife of the pastor of the Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (Pefa) church.

The man would visit her when her husband was away for prayer meetings.

The pastor was away

It is not clear how long the relationship between the rider and the woman had been going on, however, neighbours said the two would be seen together when the pastor was away.

Otieno was killed when he went to the pastor's house, apparently to see his wife and got into a confrontation with the pastor, said Gwasii East chief Andrew Ombisa.

Mr Ombisa said the rider was drunk when he arrived to the house.

"It is as if he had no idea that the man was home. Neighbours reported that he went to the house from time to time," he said.

A caretaker said the two men struggled before the rider left and later returned to the house armed with crude weapons. He then tried to attack the pastor, who raised the alarm, before neighbours arrived to rescue him.

The neighbours turned on the rider and attacked him.

He was killed at the pastor's compound before his body was dragged to Kumbatha Primary School.