Man seeks help after policeman runs over him in 'love rivalry' in Mlolongo

On April 5, Mr William Mwanzia’s life took a dark turn as he faced a horrifying encounter that left him physically and emotionally scarred.

Sitting in his bedsitter in Mlolongo town, Machakos County, the 25-year-old said his ordeal began when he was run over by a vehicle driven by a police officer he knew all too well. The alleged motive behind the attack was jealousy, as both the officer and Mr Mwanzia were dating the same woman. The incident occurred while Mr Mwanzia was returning from Ngelani, where he had gone to order for machine-cut stones for a client.

Around 1pm, he was run over by the vehicle before the three occupants attacked him with crude weapons and left him for dead.

“At first I managed to avoid it but the driver reversed and ran over my right leg, crushing it. The vehicle’s three occupants came out and descended on me. The driver, who happens to be a police officer, hit me on the head with a metal bar,” he said.

Mr Mwanzia said the officer was from Mlolongo Police Station but attached to Mavoko Sustainable Neighbourhood Programme (SNP) police station.

“The officer was known to me. He had a crush on my lover and we had quarrelled several times before. I suspect he wanted me dead,” he said.

Passersby sent a distress call, and in 30 minutes he was picked up by police officers who rushed him to a hospital in Athi River.

According to the police OB No. 05/04/2223 recorded at the Mavoko SNP station, the three attackers, including Constable Lawrence Munene Njue, were identified. The officer was recorded as the person driving the Toyota Land Cruiser registration number KAY 155S that ran over Mr Mwanzia.

Later in the evening, two of the police officer’s accomplices were arrested and arraigned in a Mavoko court the following day. They were set free on bond but failed to honour court summons, prompting the issuance of arrest warrants. The two are still on the run.

The police officer, who was on leave at the time of the incident, is said to have gone into hiding to avoid arrest. According to reliable sources at Mlolongo Police Station, the officer has since been struck off the duty roster after deserting duty.

Mlolongo East sub-county deputy police boss Peter Limo said: “We are hunting the officer for deserting work and for the criminal case. We have police service procedures to deal with an officer who has deserted duties. He is on the run but we will catch up with him.”

The Nation has also learned that the officer has several cases involving physical assault and intimidation filed by the public, especially in Ngelani.

During the interview, Mr Mwanzia, a father of one, said that due to financial constraints, he has not been able to pay for his medical care. His right leg is heavily plastered, he said, but the head injury had healed.

“The doctors said that my leg needs an implant to heal, but I cannot afford the surgery and total medical fee. I nowadays survive on friends’ favours as I am unable to provide for my young family,” Mr Mwanzia said, adding that he lives in fear for his life.