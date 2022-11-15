Administrator, police officer held in suspected love triangle shooting of barmaid

An assistant county commissioner and a police officer have been detained over the shooting of a woman in Kacheliba, West Pokot County, on Monday morning in a suspected love triangle.

The woman is fighting for her life at Kapenguria County Hospital, where she was referred from Kacheliba Sub-County Hospital. Police are investigating the incident.

What began as a quarrel between Kongelai Division Assistant County Commissioner Moses Ekisa, 36, and bar steward Miriam Nelimo, 28, quickly degenerated into a fight after the administrator discovered that she was harbouring another man in the bar.

Mr Ekisa came stealthily to Liquid bar with Police Constable Isaac Oshome, 36, who is stationed at Kongelai police post, after getting wind that Ms Nelimo was in the company of another man.

The incident happened at 6am. Mr Oshome, who was armed with an AK-47 rifle, serial number 5426948, loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, went into the bar and awoke Ms Nelimo. The police officer allegedly shot the woman in the abdomen.

West Pokot sub-county Police Commander (OCPD) Kipkemoi Kirui said the incident was reported by a village elder, who said Mr Oshome had shot a barmaid at the bar.

Stormed in

Mr Kirui said that after Mr Ekisa and Mr Oshome confirmed that the door was latched from inside and two adults were conversing in hushed tones, they knocked on the door and asked Ms Nelimo to open the bar and sell them drinks.

“At first, she was hesitant, but when one of them said they wanted to take away drinks, she obliged,” Mr Kirui said.

He said that as soon as Ms Nelimo unlocked the door, the two men stormed in, with Mr Oshome brandishing his rifle.

“The commotion escalated and without warning, the police officer opened fire and shot the bar attendant in her abdomen, causing her life-threatening injuries. The duo then took off, leaving the victim sprawled on the ground bleeding profusely,” he said.

He said the ammunition entered the woman’s body through the lower abdomen and exited through her left buttock, leaving her with serious injuries.

"After the incident both the ACC [assistant county commissioner] and police officer [fled] using the ACC’s motor vehicle, registration number KBL 794N, [a] Toyota Fielder," he said.

Arrested and disarmed

He said the men were arrested and disarmed in Kong'elai.

“The AK-47 rifle used in the attack was also recovered, loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, as [an] exhibit,” he said.

Mr Kirui said the woman was rushed to Kacheliba Sub-County Hospital and treated before being referred to Kapenguria County Hospital.

“The girl is in a critical condition and the incident is being investigated by the Directorate Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers in Kacheliba and they will be [charged with] attempted murder,” he said.

He added that the two were in police custody waiting to be taken to court.

Mr Kirui said it was wrong for government officers to misuse guns. “It is not good for bosses to misuse police officers,” he said.

Condemned

Residents condemned the incident and want stern action taken against the two officers.

Fred Kiptek, a resident who was at the scene, said the two officers were drunk. Emily Cherop, a barmaid in Kacheliba who was an eyewitness, said the woman deserves justice.

Mr Julius Merkit said: “We have no hope in the assistant commissioner. He should be arrested. The officers should be transferred.”