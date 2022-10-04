GSU officer awaits bond ruling in love triangle death of boda boda rider

A General Service Unit (GSU) officer, who is charged with murder in the killing of a boda boda operator, will have to wait two weeks to know if he will be released on bond.

The suspect, Bernard Rotich, who is based in Lokichogio, Turkana County, is accused of killing the motorcyclist in a suspected love triangle.

He denied the murder charge before Eldoret High Court Judge Eric Ogola.

Prosecutors told the court that Mr Rotich murdered Henry Cheruiyot on August 22 in Tinderet, Nandi County.

A mental assessment report from Nandi Hills Sub-County Hospital confirmed that the accused was fit to stand trial.

Mr Rotich was said to have arrived in Nandi County and found his wife with the boda boda rider.

His wife escaped death by a whisker, but the motorcyclist was waylaid and beaten before being rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Mr Rotich pleaded with the judge to release him on reasonable bail terms, saying he was not a flight risk.

Justice Ogola directed probation officers to prepare a pre-bail report to help him rule on bond.

“I order that the accused be remanded at the Eldoret GK remand prison pending the outcome of his bail application,” he said.