Ex-boyfriend of murdered politician's daughter wanted as DCI takes over investigation

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) homicide unit has taken over investigations into the murder of a Kirinyaga politician's daughter even as her former boyfriend has been identified as the prime suspect.

Citing public interest, DCI headquarters is now leading investigations into the killing of Seth Nyakio, 23, whose body was discovered on October 14 at a rented house in Biafra Estate, Thika Town.

The girl's mother, Ms Lucy Njeri, a nominated member of the Kirinyaga County Assembly, as well as members of the public, have accused the local police of laxity in investigating the murder, which has been prominently covered by Nation.Africa.

As the DCI moved in, Thika West Sub County police boss Laurence Muchangi also announced that the girl's former boyfriend was wanted for questioning following the killing.

"We are officially after the deceased's former boyfriend. We know him, we have been after him and we nearly grabbed him on the midnight of October 23 but he escaped our dragnet," said Mr Muchangi.

The local police conducted an investigation. However, nearly two weeks after the murder, the police have made no arrests, leading to public outcry and allegations of collusion.

A memo from the DCI Homicide Division head Martin Nyuguto requesting the takeover of the files cited "public interest and the need for speedy delivery of justice" for the intervention.

Mr Nyuguto instructed the Thika West investigators to forward the case file, along with all investigation notes so far compiled, for a joint plan of action aimed at "speedily serving justice to all parties".

In a phone conversation with Nation.Africa, Mr Nyuguto said, "We have taken over the file now and investigations are in progress".

He said the investigation would be broader to include the criminal networks involved in the murder.

Confidential sources indicated that the DCI headquarters feared that the local police would be reluctant to take on the known sex and drug criminal networks linked to the murder.

Preliminary investigation reports, which Nation.Africa has since seen, indicated that among "the last people seen with the deceased at a pool party was a notorious sex broker who, for a commission, links rich barons with young college girls as well as narcotics pushers".

Ms Nyakio was found dead in a rented room. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

Her mother has questioned the progress of investigations and the circumstances under which her daughter was found dead in a room whose monthly rent is Sh8,000.

"My daughter had a phone worth Sh230,000, which I had bought for her. It was not stolen and is in the hands of investigators. This tells you her murderer(s) are more privileged than her. I'm not buying the theory that a lone man killed her. This is why I insist her death has everything to do with a moneyed criminal network that has appeared to intimidate some of the investigators," she said.

Mr Muchangi said the woman in whose house the body was found had reported the matter to the police, indicating that she had left Ms Nyakio sleeping on the morning of October 14 when she went to Thika town to attend to personal matters.

“We are testing her alibi. These are ongoing investigations and justice shall prevail,” he said.

However, Mr Muchangi told Nation.Africa that "what we have is a normal crime where two people entangled in a love triangle resulted into one murdering the other".

Mr Muchangi argued that "truth be said, these are two people who in the secrecy of a rental room differed and resulted in the murder".

“We know the name of the jilted boyfriend, we have witness statements, we know his details and all that is remaining is to arrest him and charge him in court,” he added.

“If the law of procedure allowed, I would have given the public the suspect’s name, photo and all profile details about him.”

“We have credible evidence about how the suspect gained information on where Ms Nyakio was, how he made his way to Biafra Estate, accessed the victim and how he left the scene,” Mr Muchangi said.

"The Homicide department taking over investigations is for purposes of enhancing investigations to loop in the Crime Research Bureau Department".

The department, he explained, has more sophisticated investigative technologies that can help in tracking the suspect "who is highly mobile for now".

Mr Nyuguto has since prioritised the speedy analysis of DNA samples to uncover the identity of the assailant, as the victim was sexually assaulted.

The specimens include vaginal, renal, gums, lips and costal cartilage swabs. Ms Nyakio had bruises and scratches on her neck, breasts, thighs, and elbows that investigators believe show she fought off her attacker.

Mr Nyuguto has also asked for "speedy delivery of results for the deceased's nail clippings taken from both hands and believed to contain skin parts of her assailant as she fought for survival”.

A post-mortem examination done by Dr John Mathaiya and Charles Muturi found that "she died of manual strangulation while her nose and mouth were covered by a palm".

This came as Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango condemned the murder and urged the Thika Sub County Security Committee to rein in criminal networks.