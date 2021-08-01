Uhuru's Western tour in doubt after Covid-19 directives

Uhuru in Kisumu

President Uhuru Kenyatta waves at his supporters on Kisumu-Kakamega highway, on his his way to attend Madaraka Day celebrations at Jomo Kenyatta international Stadium in Kisumu County, on June 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • As the Western region awaits the visit by the President, bickering and supremacy fights among politicians in the area continue.

Uncertainty surrounds President Uhuru Kenyatta’s planned visit to the Western region following a ban on all public and political gatherings by the Ministry of Health to control a surge in Covid-19 infections.

