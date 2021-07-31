Raila in another meeting with Gusii leaders as 2022 plan takes shape

Raila meets Gusii leaders

Leaders from the Gusii community, led by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, during a meeting with ODM leader Raila Odinga early on July 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • Mr Odinga has been meeting Nyanza leaders in a bid to consolidate the region politically and lock out Deputy President William Ruto, who has made inroads especially in Kisii and Nyamira counties.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has, for the second time this month, met Kisii leaders in what he says are continued efforts to unite the region and the entire country.

