Raila in another meeting with Gusii leaders as 2022 plan takes shape

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has, for the second time this month, met Kisii leaders in what he says are continued efforts to unite the region and the entire country.

The meeting that Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i attended came exactly a month after one which the former Prime Minister said was meant to foster unity in the Nyanza region.

Others present at the Friday morning meeting in Nairobi were Kisii Governor James Ongwae, Senator Sam Ongeri, Woman Representative Janet Ong’era and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

“Conferred with my friends from the Kisii region this morning as our efforts to unite the region and entire country continue. A more inclusive nation is in the offing,” Mr Odinga said on Twitter.

The meeting also came just 18 hours after the leaders held a fundraiser for the burial of Jane Bosire, wife of ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire.

She will be buried on Monday at her rural home in Nyamira, a ceremony which Mr Odinga and Dr Matiang’i are expected to attend.

Gusii leaders laud Raila for the handshake

Locking out Ruto

Mr Odinga has been meeting Nyanza leaders in a bid to consolidate the region politically and lock out Deputy President William Ruto, who has, in the last two years, made inroads especially in Kisii and Nyamira counties.

The Deputy President, after an intense campaign managed to pull a number of lawmakers to his side and has been using them to woo the over one million voters in the region.

Dr Ruto is determined to politically fight the Interior CS, who is being fronted by his Abagusii community as a presidential candidate.

He has also launched a scathing campaign against Mr Odinga, whose supporters want him to vie for the presidency.

Faced with this reality, Mr Odinga last month took the bold step of uniting ODM and Jubilee leaders from the region, after a tense Bonchari by-election.

Ms Ong’era said: “Peace, harmony and unity of one people are the most important things in this life.”

Mr Mohamed said he joined Mr Odinga, the Interior CS, Mr Ongwae, Senator Ongeri and the woman rep to build a national consensus for stability, unity and prosperity.

Strategising silently

Though details of the Friday meeting are scanty, sources indicate Mr Odinga is not giving Dr Ruto room to penetrate the region.

It is not clear what approach he will use to dilute the DP’s perceived popularity in the region but he is said to be tactfully and silently strategising.

“One of his strategies is to unite leaders. This is what he has been doing in the recent past,” a source said.

“The ODM leader has been meeting governors from Nyanza, ahead of a major regional leaders’ meeting to be held soon, in an elaborate plan to consolidate the region as we approach the 2022 General Election.”

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo (Amani National Congress) met the former Prime Minister a fortnight ago, ahead of the planned leader’s meeting, once the Covid-19 containment measures are eased.

Next big meeting

There is a proposal for Nyamira to host the convention to be attended by governors, senators, woman representatives, members of the National Assembly, ward representatives and other leaders.

In the meeting also attended by Nyamira County Transport Executive Jones Omwenga, Mr Odinga and Mr Nyaribo discussed widely the need for Nyanza unity, with the opposition leader keen on uniting all of the region’s leaders.

The Nation established that the meeting with the Nyamira governor is part of Mr Odinga’s plan to consolidate Nyanza votes by working with all leaders from the region.

It was also a follow-up to the luncheon hosted by Dr Matiang’i and Governor Ongwae at Serena Hotel early in July.

“Mr Odinga met Matiang’i and Ongwae and later called on Mr Nyaribo for a number of things. He wanted to know how he is coping and generally how the Nyamira County Government is faring,” said a source privy to the meeting.

“He appreciated the social-economic development of the devolved unit. The main reason for the meeting, however, was getting all Nyanza leaders together.”