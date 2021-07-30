CS Mutahi Kagwe's full speech on Kenya's Covid-19 situation

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs media at Harambee House on July 30, 2021. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • When the first wave peaked in July last year, the positivity rate was only 9.4 per cent, but this time it’s significantly higher.

Good afternoon members of the press. Welcome to our briefing on the status of coronavirus in the country.

