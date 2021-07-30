Stop self-medicating, CS Kagwe warns Kenyans

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has raised alarm over the growing number of Kenyans who are treating themselves with over-the-counter drugs for respiratory illnesses.

Speaking during a Covid-19 update on Friday, Mr Kagwe urged Kenyans to be careful after some people have already lost their lives due to this.

"Seek medical attention from qualified healthcare workers. We have lost a few individuals as a result of not following this particular measure," he said.

CS Kagwe advises Kenyans against self medication

He also noted that Kenya is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 infections, which has necessitated a review of health measures announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta in June.

"Kiambu, Kajiado, Lamu, Makueni, Nyandarua, Tana River, Nairobi and Murang'a have had an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases," he said.

Meetings suspended, curfew

He announced that all public gatherings and in-person meetings have been suspended countrywide.

"All meetings including inter governmental meetings should be virtual, or postponed."

On religious gatherings, he implored that the guidance of the inter-faith council be enforced, with only a third of the capacity allowed in places of worship with at least a one metre physical distance between people.

All restaurants and eateries are also expected to operate in strict adherence to rules from the Ministry.

Curfew hours will continue from 10pm to 4am countrywide, he said.

Hospitals full

He also warned Kenyans that health facilities are currently full to capacity.

"Our hospitals are fairly full right now... and the saving grace is the presence of oxygen," he said, adding that the government has asked Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) to supply PPEs even to those counties that still have pending bills.

CS Kagwe also asked hospitals asked to ensure that all their healthcare workers have PPEs.

Lauds Muslim community

The Health CS has urged Kenyans to follow the 72-hour burial rule for deceased loved ones, while cautioning them against holding funeral meetings which could lead to spread of coronavirus.