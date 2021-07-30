Covid-19: Raila Odinga gets vaccinated, urges Kenyans to follow suit

Raila gets Covid-19 vaccine

ODM leader Raila Odinga receives his first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at State House in Nairobi on July 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Twitter | Raila Odinga

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Odinga took the vaccine days after ODM’s director of communication, Philip Etale, tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga Friday received his first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at State House, Nairobi.

