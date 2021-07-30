Covid-19: Raila Odinga gets vaccinated, urges Kenyans to follow suit

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga Friday received his first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at State House, Nairobi.

Mr Odinga is a Covid-19 survivor. He contracted the virus in March and announced his recovery in April, saying he took herbs and used steam therapy.

The 76-year-old was diagnosed after being checked into hospital a week earlier with fatigue. After recovering and returning home, he shared a video in which he was exercising.

In a statement on Friday, the ODM leader said: “Having been a victim of this deadly virus, I urge all those who are currently eligible for vaccination to get vaccinated. I appeal to the government to make concrete arrangements for mass vaccination once the vaccines land. I also strongly encourage Kenyans to feel free to take the jab. We will overcome the virus.”

Mr Odinga took the vaccine days after ODM’s director of communication, Philip Etale, tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time.

“I’m battling the second attack of Covid-19,” Mr Etale wrote on social media.

“Since Monday last week, my body has been acting funny, with a deep cough, a blocked nose and a headache. The doctor advised me to go for the Covid-19 test, which I did, and the result was positive.”

Having been a victim of this deadly virus I urge all those who are currently eligible for vaccination to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/kRdkp7MJsK — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 30, 2021

Vaccination campaign

The Kenyan government has been urging the public to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as the delta variant causes a spike in infections and deaths.

The country on Friday recorded 945 new infections from a sample of 7,295, raising the total to 201,954. The positivity rate stood at 13 per cent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that by Monday, 1,712,550 vaccine doses had been administered across the country, first doses numbering 1,058,280 and second doses numbering 654,270.

Among those who had taken their second doses were 202,820 people aged 58 years and above, 114,592 health workers, 94,766 teachers, 52,185 security officers and 189,907 ungrouped individuals.

CS Kagwe said the government’s goal, to ensure at least 10 million people are vaccinated before Christmas, was boosted by the UK's donation of 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, which will be received at the JKIA on Saturday afternoon.