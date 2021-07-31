Kenya receives 410,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses from UK as cases soar

By  Daniel Ogetta  &  Angela Oketch

What you need to know:

  • The Health ministry made the appeal while announcing another record high of 1,259 new infections, from a sample of 8,081 tested in the past 24 hours, placing the positivity rate at 15.6 percent.

The government Saturday urged Kenyans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, terming it the only way to make successful gains in the fight against the pandemic, even as the country continued to record high numbers of infections.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.