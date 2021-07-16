US shipping 25 million Covid vaccine doses to Africa, officials say

Covid-19 vaccine

The surge in vaccine doses to the African continent is being coordinated with multilateral bodies including the African Union and Covax.

Photo credit: Joel Saget | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Djibouti and Burkina Faso will receive 151,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson, while Ethiopia will receive 453,600 doses, a senior Biden administration official said.

Washington,

