Ruto-Raila talks: Eyes on dialogue technical teams over agenda

The talks between the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya face a crunch week as the two teams embark on crafting agenda items for consideration by the dialogue committee, amid a tug-of-war over the inclusion of cost of living.

The leaders have also moved to legally entrench the dialogue team, a move aimed at shielding the process from any legal hurdles, ahead of the next meeting on August 21.

Emerging from a two-hour meeting on August 14, 2023 at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, members of the 10-member national dialogue committee and the technical teams declined to field questions from the media.

The leaders were tight-lipped on details of their deliberations during the meeting coming on the backdrop of Delaware Senator Chris Coon’s presence in the country.

Yesterday’s talks were led by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka for Azimio and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah for the Kenya Kwanza.

“Our technical teams are going to work on the agenda for the talks. We had hoped they would meet over the weekend but that did not happen. However, we have now put everybody together for the purpose,” said Mr Musyoka.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi said the meeting was fruitful and a joint statement will be issued on the deliberations.

“Everything is proceeding well. Just wait for the statement which will have everything,” said the Ugunja MP.

Co-opted

The joint statement, released later by the committee team leaders, said the technical teams have been formally constituted and co-opted to work with the negotiating team. Further, the technical teams have been tasked to frame the agenda items for consideration and review the bi-partisan talks framework agreement to incorporate the negotiating team’s resolutions.

The teams include Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, Adams Oloo, Zein Abubakar, and Lynn Ngugi on the Azimio side, while Kenya Kwanza has enlisted lawyer Muthomi Thiankolu, Linda Musumba, Nick Biketi, and Duncan Ojwang’.

The formation of the two technical teams was agreed upon on Wednesday last week to iron out differences on the agenda for the negotiations. The teams had been expected to sit down last week to prepare documents and narrow down on the agenda for the talks by Friday last week. However, this did not happen as the two teams failed to meet.

Additionally, the leaders said, it was agreed that the parliamentary leadership of both the National Assembly and the Senate will process a motion to legally establish the dialogue team.

The leadership of the National Assembly, which is in session, has been given this week to process the motion. However, Senate, which is on recess until September 5, will have to convene a special sitting as soon as possible to pass a similar motion.

“The next meeting of the dialogue team is scheduled for Monday, August 21 at 10 am at the Bomas of Kenya,” the joint statement indicated.

Other members of the dialogue team include former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi and Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni for Azimio and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, East African Legislative Assembly MP Hassan Omar and Bungoma MP Catherine Wambilianga on the Kenya Kwanza side.

The agenda for the talks, aimed at finding solutions to the current political crisis in the country, has been a major sticking point, with the two camps presenting different issues.

Kenya Kwanza has listed the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), implementation of the two-thirds gender rule, entrenchment of the Constituency Development Fund in the constitution, creation of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition and entrenchment of the Office of the Cabinet Secretary in the constitution.

On the other hand, Azimio wants the high cost of living, audit of the 2022 presidential election results, end to interference with political parties and outstanding constitutional issues on governance and delimitation of boundaries added to the list.

Vehemently opposed

Kenya Kwanza has, however, vehemently opposed the inclusion of high cost of living in the talks, saying lowering the cost of living is a prerogative of the President and is not up for discussion.

Further, the dialogue team has yet to establish timelines for the talks and the prioritisation of the agenda items, with both sides stating that political goodwill will be critical in dealing with the issues.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga had last week issued an ultimatum to President William Ruto over the talks, saying the coalition will be back on the streets if the talks fail to reach an agreement by August 31.

However, Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki hit back at the former premier, saying the police will not hesitate to deal with leaders who entrench politics of violence as he asked the ODM leader to allow the talks to proceed peacefully.

On Sunday, Mr Odinga met with Mr Coons, with the ongoing talks believed to be a key component of the meeting. Mr Coons is credited with brokering the March 2018 Handshake between former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

The visiting US Senator was in the country five months ago and met President Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.