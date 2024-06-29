Rex Masai's burial delayed due to 'unresolved issues'

Rex Masai, the first victim of a violent police response to anti-tax protests, will be buried on July 5.

This was confirmed by his family in an interview with Nation.Africa.

The 29-year-old was with his friend when he was hit by a police bullet on Thursday 20 June.

"My son will be buried on July 5 in Kamuthanga, Machakos County," Mr Chrispine Odawa, Rex's father, told Nation.Africa.

He noted that the burial had been delayed due to some 'unresolved' issues.

According to the pathologist's report, Rex was shot in the thigh and died from excessive bleeding.

He died on the day thousands of young people took to the streets to protest against the 2024 Finance Bill.

Mr Odawa expressed his gratitude for the support his family has received from various leaders across the country.

"I would like to thank all the leaders who have offered us support, be it financial or emotional," he added.

He specifically acknowledged the help of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino who donated Sh200,000, Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, Lang'ata MP Jalang'o, Siaya Governor James Orengo and others.

The news comes just days after a group of youths stormed the National Assembly during protests against the Finance Bill.

At least 23 people have reportedly been killed and thousands injured since the protests began last week.