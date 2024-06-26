Well-wishers raise Sh14m for fallen and injured anti-tax protesters

A fundraiser organised in honour of those who lost their lived together with those who were injured during during the anti-Finance Bill protests raised more than Sh14 million within hours after it was set up.

The first fundraiser was put up to raise Sh2 million for Rex Kanyeki Masai, 29, who died on Thursday evening from injuries sustained from a live bullet allegedly fired by the police and Evans Kiratu, 21, who died the following day after allegedly being hit by a teargas canister.

The second one was set up on Tuesday, June 25 and was to raise Sh10 million for all those who also lost their lives and others who were injured during this week's protest which turned ugly.

For Rex and Evans, Kenyans raised at least Sh2,242,830 from 6,486 supporters.

By Wednesday evening, an M-Changa account for those in the hospital had more than Sh12 367,140 funds had been raised from 17,467 supporters from a goal of Sh10 million with 26 days to go.

“Thousands turned out in support of democracy, now let's ensure those unjustly injured receive medical attention. Join us to ensure this cause succeeds,” M-Changa statement read in part.

It added that unfortunately, the police responded to the peaceful demos with an unjustified level of violence, seriously injuring many protestors in the process.

“Public support from businesses, medics, lawyers, and ordinary Kenyans has been phenomenal. We still need your support to assist with the medical expenses of those seriously injured, or hospitalized,” it added.

They said that all donations will go to Defenders Coalition which will disperse funds directly to hospitals and clinics caring for the injured.

On Wednesday, City Hall committed to clear hospital expenses for injured protestors laying in county-run hospitals and meet morgue expenses for twelve bodies.

Health Executive Committee Member Susan Silantoi said City Hall had confirmed six bodies at City Mortuary and a similar number at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

“The 12 were received yesterday by the respective mortuary attendants in the respective facilities,” she said.

The County Executive further confirmed that at least 51 people were treated at county hospitals and discharged.

However, she said, three people were still admitted at Mbagathi Hospital and seven at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

“Some who were received had soft tissue injuries and were treated and released; however, the ten (10), three (3) at Mbagathi and seven (7) at Mama

Lucy Kibaki Hospital, are responding positively to treatment,” Silantoi said.

Nairobi County, together with other stakeholders, had set up two camps at Holy Family Basilica and Jamia Mall, where the injured were given first aid.

But according to Police Reforms Working Group (PRWG), an umbrella body of human rights organisations said that at least 30 deaths were recorded in the Githurai area, on Tuesday after the anti-Finance Bill, 2024 protests in Nairobi.

In a statement released on Wednesday, PRWG said that police shot and killed innocent people adding, “The massacre started at 10 pm.”

“In Githurai alone, police shot and killed at least 30 innocent people at night. At least 100 more are nursing gunshot wounds,” the statement said.

“We believe that the massacre that happened in Githurai was fuelled by an insightful and ignorant address President William Ruto gave yesterday at State House,” the group, an umbrella body of human rights organisations said referring to the address as a threat to Kenyans.

53 other persons were arrested and over 17 were abducted in Nairobi alone.

The group said the police had no justification to deploy the use of force including live bullets and snipers against the protesters.

Apart from civilians, at least 20 officers were injured during an exchange with protesters in the same area. Three police vehicles were also burned and vandalised following the day-long demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024 as residents took to the streets in solidarity with other protesters countrywide.

The protests took part mostly along the Thika Superhighway and turned chaotic after officers lobbed tear gas at peaceful protesters, making them charge back at the police.

A police report said that a group of an estimated 6,000 protesters lit a fire on the road and turned down the police commander’s request that they disperse adding that the crowd began pelting the officers with stones.

“Tear gas was fired to disperse them but they overpowered the officers and the officers withdrew. The crowd blocked the road with an electricity pole, cut off a police Land Cruiser from the convoy and burned it down. Two other police pick-up trucks were vandalised,” the report read in part.

“As the officers were retreating, the rioters followed them to Githurai Mwiki police station. They wanted to overrun the station but they were overpowered and they retreated.”

Police said all the injured officers were treated in various health centres and discharged.

President Ruto while addressing the nation condemned the violence and described the day’s events as an “unprecedented attack on Kenya’s democracy, rule of law, and the integrity of its constitutional institutions.”

“Today’s attack on Kenya’s constitutional order has resulted in the loss of lives, destruction of property, and desecration of institutions and emblems of our sovereignty,” said President Ruto.

He commended security officers for their efforts in defending the country and directed all national security organs to implement measures to thwart any attempts to undermine security and stability.

“As the people of Kenya go to bed tonight, I give you my assurance that your security, that of your families and property, remains my utmost priority,” assured President Ruto.

He warned individuals responsible for the violence that the government would take decisive action against them.

“I put on notice the planners, financiers, orchestrators, and arbiters of violence and anarchy that the security infrastructure established to protect our republic and its sovereignty will be deployed to secure the country and restore normalcy,” he said.

While lauding the youth for expressing their role in organizing a democratic discourse around critical national issues, Ruto stressed the need to distinguish between criminals and peaceful protestors.