DP Gachagua's plea to Kenyan youth: Please call off protests
What you need to know:
- The Deputy President lauds President Ruto's decision not to sign the contentious bill.
- Gachagua said from the onset it was clear that a majority of Kenyans were against the bill.
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has appealed to the youth to call off the protests planned for Thursday over the Finance Bill 2024.
Speaking on Wednesday evening from Mombasa, Mr Gachagua called dialogue to avoid recurrence of the anti-Finance Bill protests that rocked the country on Tuesday.
"Please, I beseech you as your father, now that the President has given in to the wishes of the people, my sons and daughters, please make an announcement this evening to withdraw the protests," Mr Gachagua appealed to the protesters.
At the same time, Mr Gachagua lauded President William Ruto's decision not to sign the contentious bill.
Mr Gachagua spoke moments after President Ruto announced that he would not sign the contentious bill into law.
The DP acknowledged that from the onset it was clear that a majority of Kenyans wanted nothing to do with the bill.
He said it was unfortunate that it took the loss of lives and damage of property for the government to come to that costly realisation.