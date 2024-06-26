DP Gachagua's plea to Kenyan youth: Please call off protests

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has appealed to the youth to call off the protests planned for Thursday over the Finance Bill 2024.

Speaking on Wednesday evening from Mombasa, Mr Gachagua called dialogue to avoid recurrence of the anti-Finance Bill protests that rocked the country on Tuesday.

"Please, I beseech you as your father, now that the President has given in to the wishes of the people, my sons and daughters, please make an announcement this evening to withdraw the protests," Mr Gachagua appealed to the protesters.

At the same time, Mr Gachagua lauded President William Ruto's decision not to sign the contentious bill.

Mr Gachagua spoke moments after President Ruto announced that he would not sign the contentious bill into law.

The DP acknowledged that from the onset it was clear that a majority of Kenyans wanted nothing to do with the bill.