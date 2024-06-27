Did they have to die? Kin of those killed in anti-Finance Bill demos ask

At least 23 people were killed, thousands injured and property destroyed as anti-tax protests turned ugly when security forces moved in to quell them.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), Nairobi witnessed the highest number of killings at 18.

The Police Working Group – a conglomeration of civil society groups – however put the number of deaths at 53, with at least 30 in the capital city.

The KNCHR reported more deaths in Nairobi on Thursday evening but did not give the figure, only speaking against the violent response to the protests.

Distraught families walked from one hospital to another and eventually to mortuaries where they found the bodies of their loved ones.

Such is the story of 19-year-old Ibrahim Kamau, who recently started a boda boda business.

Kamau had joined the marches, with those present saying they last saw him near the Supreme Court as they made their way to Parliament.

City Mortuary

As the demonstrators struggled to make their way in, a friend picked Kamau’s phone when it dropped. The friend said he did not know where Kamau disappeared to.

Efforts to locate him among the protesters failed.

Later at 5pm, Kamau’s mother Edith Wanjiku attempted to reach him by phone, expecting to hear him speak.

“I don’t know where he is. I am trying to locate him. We dispersed earlier and I am not sure where Kamau went to,” a family’s neighbour in Eastleigh told Ms Wanjiku .

Kamau’s mother and friends joined the search team on Wednesday morning. Later, they reluctantly made the difficult decision to visit the City Mortuary.

Six bodies

As they were led into the mortuary to view the six bodies that had been found in different parts of the capital the previous day, Ms Wanjiku saw her son’s with a bullet wound to the head.

“My heart sank. A harmless and unarmed Kamau was demonstrating against the Finance Bill and government oppression like other youth. Why did they kill him?” Ms Wanjiku asked amid sobs.

Eric Kayoni, a 27-year-old student at the University of Nairobi and KCA University who had just attained the highest level of Certified Public Accountant (CPA) was shot near Parliament on Tuesday.

Kayoni’s brother, Fred Siloma, who had joined him in previous anti-Finance Bill protests, opted to remain home on Tuesday.

It was not until at 3pm when Mr Siloma received a distraught phone call regarding his brother’s death.

Two young men were also killed during protests last week.

Evans Kiratu, a 21-year-old, died after reportedly being struck by a teargas canister fired by a police officer.

Kiratu’s mother, Ann Wanjiru, said she was informed by a Good Samaritan on the night of June 22, 2024 that he had been badly injured.

On rushing to hospital, Ms Wanjiru found out that her son had died.

“He died after the explosion of the teargas canister. I have identified my son’s body,” the elderly woman said, struggling to hold back tears.

“The government we elected two years ago needs to explain to me and the rest of the parents why it is killing our children.”

Mr Chris Munene, the bystander who witnessed the unfortunate incident, recounted the desperate efforts made to get Kiratu to hospital.

He and others took him to Kenyatta National Hospital where they found a queue of patients waiting to be attended to.

Mr Munene said that contributed to the delay in Kiratu receiving medical care.

Rex Masai, 29, was in the company of his friend when he was struck by a police bullet on Thursday last week.

Masai’s mother, Gillian Munyao, said he was from work when the bullet hit him.

“The police officer who committed this crime should know that the pain I am going through as a parent is the same pain he will go through when he loses a loved one,” Ms Munyao told the Daily Nation.

Ms Penina Mueni stood outside Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary in Kisumu, mourning.

On one of the slabs in the morgue lay the body of her only son Benson Mbithi who was felled by a police bullet during the demonstrations in town on Tuesday.

Ms Mueni says she learnt about the death when her eldest daughter called her around 9pm on the same day.

“I was almost retiring to bed when my daughter called to inform me that Ben had been shot at his workplace and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” Ms Mueni said.

Mbithi, alias “Scot” – a resident of Nyalenda estate – is reported to have been shot near Kisumu Bus Terminus by police officers that were dispersing the demonstrators.

He was an employee of Greenline Bus Services Company.

Ms Mueni condemned the killing of Mbithi, whom she described as hardworking, social, kind and peace-loving.

“My son was killed for absolutely no reason. He was hardworking and had a lot of friends,” she said.

“Mbithi’s crime was to go to the street to exercise his constitutional rights.”

Mbithi’s wife, Marveline Gloria, described the 29-year-old as a man who loved his family and called on the government to ensure his killer or killers are brought to book.

“We demand justice for Benson. He did nothing wrong to warrant his killing. How will I bring up our five-year-old son?” Gloria asked.

In Kakamega, Caroline Shiramba was going about with her daily hustle of selling groundnuts when hell broke loose.

What had started as a peaceful youth-led demonstration degenerated into running battles between protesters and police officers.

That was after some groups started destroying public and private property in the town.

Shiramba, 35 quickly packed her stock at the entrance of Muliro Gardens and went to her mother Alice Nduma, who runs a cereals kiosk at the main market in Kakamega town.

“Caroline asked me for money to buy food for supper, saying she didn’t want to remain in town since the protesters were becoming rowdy,” Ms Nduma said.

She gave her daughter the money and the instructions on what to prepare for dinner.

“Unfortunately, that was the last time I spoke to my daughter. When I closed my business, I went home not knowing that I was leaving Caro’s body on a street,” Ms Nduma said.

Shiramba was shot in the back as she was rushing towards the matatu terminal to take a vehicle to Sigalagala, several kilometres away.

She was among the two fatalities recorded in Kakamega.

Another victim, identified as Rigan Ouko, was shot in the abdomen.

Two others, Joseph Mwanza, 18 and Luoise Mulefu, 22 are nursing bullet injuries at Kakamega County General Hospital.

A General Service Unit officer is admitted to a private hospital with serious injuries.

In Kisii, a 45-year-old man succumbed to head injuries sustained during the demonstrations on Tuesday.

Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital Chief Executive, Mariita Oimeke, said medical teams received the victim at the Emergency Department.

“He had severe injury to his head and died shortly after arrival,” Dr Oimeke said.

Two other people sustained gunshot wounds and are recuperating at the hospital.

Four bodies are lying at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary in Eldoret, while a 25-year-old in Kitale is fighting for his life with a bullet lodged in his stomach.

Moi Teaching Chief Executive, Philip Kirwa, said on Wednesday that two of the four bodies were taken to the mortuary by police officers.

One person died on arrival at the hospital while another succumbed to injuries while being treated in the ICU.

“We are overwhelmed with casualties. We have received 30 to 34 patients with different types of injuries,” Dr Kirwa said.

Two families in Nakuru are seeking justice after their children were killed by police officers during the demonstrations on Tuesday.

Seventeen-year-old Austin Makhoha and Michael Kihuga, 28, were shot by officers who were repulsing the protesters that were attempting to enter Nakuru State Lodge, security officials said.

Makhoha’s mother, Maria Khayanga, said he left their Kabachia home around 1pm to look for his younger brothers who were playing outside as it was lunch time.

Little did Ms Khayanga know that her firstborn had sneaked out of the home and joined protesters outside the State Lodge.

Ms Khayanga said she later learnt that Makhoha, who was fighting mental illness, was caught up in the mix and shot dead.

“Makokha had not returned half an hour after I sent him to look for his brothers. I later learnt he had been killed. Those who were near the State Lodge said police officers opened fire indiscriminately,” she said.

The boy had six bullet wounds, she said after viewing the body at the mortuary.

“He was shot in the leg, neck, head and stomach,” Ms Khayanga said.

Rose Nyagothie son Michael, left on Tuesday informing her that he would join other young people in the peaceful demonstrations.

Hours later at her place of work, Ms Nyagothie received informing her that her firstborn had been shot by police officers in Section 58, just metres away from Nakuru State Lodge.

She described Michael – a graphic designer – as a joyful and hardworking, adding that he had great dreams.

Michael operated a shop in Pipeline.

“They were fighting for their rights. Why did police kill him and others? They should have arrested him,” she said

In Mombasa, Emmanuel Giggs Tata, 20, died after inhaling teargas.

“Police officers fired teargas canisters from both sides, having cornered us. Giggs could no longer walk after inhaling the fumes. He told me that the teargas entered his lungs, making him breath with a lot of difficulties,” Giggs cousin Samson Mwasa Nzamba told the Daily Nation on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Tata, who died after inhaling tear gas at Mwembe Tayari in Mombasa County during protests against the Finance Bill 2024. Photo credit: Pool

According to Giggs’ father, Paul Tata, his son had just come home from Meru National Polytechnic.

Mr Tata said he was working to raise Giggs’ school fees as learning resumes next month.