Tone down your language, Raila Odinga tells President Ruto

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has told President William Ruto to tone down his language as the opposition and the government begin talks.

Saying the opposition is ready for the talks chaired by Wiper Party boss Kalonzo Musyoka and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Mr Odinga asked Dr Ruto to stop “reckless rhetoric”.

“It is unfortunate Ruto has resorted to shouting when addressing Kenyans, telling them ‘Nitawakalia ngumu, hawajaniona, tutawakanyaga (I will be hard on them, they have not seen my true colours, we will step on them)’,” Mr Odinga said at Othoo SDA Church in Kisumu on Saturday (August 12, 2023).

He maintained that the opposition would not be intimidated, adding that the talks should take place in a “conducive” atmosphere.

“We are not interested in a share of the Kenya Kwanza government and do not want any handshake. Their hands are tainted with the innocent blood of our people,” he said.

Mr Odinga said the President is taking the country back to the dictatorship years.

He said it is inhuman for the President to applaud police officers for quelling anti-government protests “brutally”, saying the deaths now stand at 72.

“Our Constitution guarantees the right to picket, petition and demonstrate. People are demonstrating the world over. We’ve witnessed protests in France, Israel, Australia, Senegal and other countries yet someone in Kenya is attempting to criminalise demonstrations,” he said.

The opposition chief added that the government is killing Kenyans in the guise of protecting public and private property.