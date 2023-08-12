Raila now calls out international community for ‘ignoring violations’

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has lashed out at the international community over what he termed as silence amidst violation of fundamental human rights in Kenya.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader, who was speaking in Bondo town during an inter-denominational prayer for those who lost their lives during demonstrations to protest against high cost of living, accused the President William Ruto-led administration of orchestrating ethnic profiling.

“What is happening in Kenya today is called ethnic profiling. It is sad that this is happening and the international community is saying nothing while the fundamental rights are being violated,” said Mr Odinga.

The opposition chief spoke at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Park in Bondo, where members of the public were given an opportunity to view the bodies of five people who were killed during the protests before they were transported to their homes for burial.

The former Prime Minister also castigated the International Criminal Court, (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan for visiting the country at a time when Kenyans and various human rights bodies are raising concerns over increased cases of police brutality.

“Mr Khan is coming to the country at this time when all these atrocities are meted out on Kenyans. He flies in choppers offered to him by the oppressors in the name of getting honorary doctorate. Liberating this country is the responsibility of Kenyans,” he added.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi demanded an assurance from the presidency of the ICC to guarantee total impartiality in the case that shall be filed from Kenya.

“I want to tell the Prosecutor of the ICC Karim Khan that recusing himself is not enough. We want an assurance from the presidency of the ICC that there will be total impartiality in this case that shall be filed from Kenya,” said Mr Wandayi.

Siaya Governor James Orengo castigated Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, noting that a petition would be filed before the courts to remove the police boss from the office on grounds of being incompetent.

“...We shall gather enough evidence and prove to the court that he is unfit to hold that position,” said the Siaya County boss.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka further advised Mr Koome to resign from his position.

“The only way Mr Koome can get away with this is through resigning, then express through a written affidavit that he was directed to do what he did,” said Mr Musyoka.

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of profiling communities in Kenya.

“The main agenda is to make the peaceful demonstrations called by the Azimio coalition appear a Raila Odinga and Luo community affair, which is dangerous for this country... I call it profiling because you cannot explain why in some areas where people were protesting the police shot in the air to disperse them. In other areas like Nyanza...the police aimed at the people and shot them,” said Mr Kioni.

Deputy Director of the Kenya Human Rights Commission Cornellius Oduor, attributed the alleged excessive force that led to deaths during the demonstrations to failure to prosecute past cases of police brutality.