IG Japhet Koome claim of ‘hired’ bodies insensitive

Claims by Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome that police did not shoot opposition protesters and kill some of them is insensitive and outrageous.

It’s shocking that the IG, after seemingly being on recess for a long period, alleged that the Azimio leadership hired bodies from mortuaries and paraded them to fix the police with the imaginary extrajudicial killings.

He should be aware that it’s an open secret in the public domain that the police used excessive force against peaceful demonstrators who were protesting the high cost of living and some of them had bullets lodged in their bodies or suffered bullet injuries, some fatal, as confirmed by competent medical practitioners.

With his blatant lies which cannot convince even a toddler, Koome will make history amongst police commanders as the most incompetent of all.

Was he mindful of the emotional, mental and spiritual welfare of families who lost their loved ones through such careless misuse of firearms?

As a custodian of the law, why didn’t he take immediate lawful action against the wayward Azimio leaders and mortuary attendants and their managers?

Having left the donkey’s work to his boss, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, Koome has made Kenyans to doubt his capability and credibility as the head of the police service.

Was he given the special duty of dealing with demos and Azimio leaders only? It seems he really enjoys the comfort zone of his Vigilance House office to issue statements which are not beneficial to the citizens.

Did he make the irritating statement ‘ for the benefit of the International Criminal Court prosecutor, who was visiting the country ? Or did he want to make the police appear like angels to make his masters happy?

Besides, the IG has not adequately addressed the escalating suspected terrorist attacks, the worsening perennial banditry in northeastern Kenya and Rift Valley or the infamous Shakahola ‘massacre’ by a cult at the coast.

If there is a public officer who urgently needs to sign a performance contract, Mr President, then it definitely is IG Koome, who doesn’t seem to have feelings or respect for the dead.