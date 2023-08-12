US senator in Uhuru-Raila handshake flies in ahead of Azimio, Kenya Kwanza talks

A US Senator who was behind former President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga’s handshake in 2018 is set to land in the country ahead of the 2022 post-election crisis talks set to begin on Monday.

Delaware Senator Chris Andrew Coons is scheduled to have a meeting with Mr Odinga on Sunday, Saturday Nation has established.

Sources indicated that Senator Coons is expected to fly into the country anytime for the engagement linked to the ongoing negotiations between President William Ruto and Mr Odinga.

It was not clear by yesterday whether he would also have a separate meeting with President Ruto when he arrives in the country.

“He (Raila) has a meeting with Senator Coons on Sunday. He is likely to jet in by Saturday for the scheduled meeting,” said a senior official within the opposition Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

Senator Coons was in the country last August immediately after the polls and held talks with Dr Ruto – who was then President-elect, Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga amid political tension that characterised the transition period.

Sources in the bi-partisan talks told Saturday Nation that there was a lot of pressure from the international community for the warring camps to resolve the standoff that has seen Mr Odinga call for nationwide street protests.

“America and the UK are concerned about the situation in the country,” said a member of the talks team.

Kenya Kwanza team leader in the talks – Kimani Ichung’wah, did not respond to our calls even as some of the Kenya Kwanza lawmakers claimed pressure from the international community.

“It is just out of courtesy that they are involved in some form of consultations. But I can tell you that they will not influence anything. Terms of engagement are very clear on this matter,” said Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei.

He claims that Mr Odinga was using some African Presidents and the international community to arm twist President Ruto to accommodate him.

President Ruto last week led his troops in a five-day tour of Mt Kenya where they surprisingly sustained a narrative against any possible power sharing with Mr Odinga’s opposition camp.

This even as it emerged that there were plans to invite diplomats, religious leaders and civil society for a brief event at Bomas of Kenya before the talks can begin officially.

Both President Ruto and Mr Odinga have ruled out any form of power sharing in the talks. The fresh details emerged on a day the two camps named members of their respective technical teams for the post-election crisis negotiations.