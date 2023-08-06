Azimio leaders reject handshake, insist dialogue must address grievances

Azimio leaders have said the opposition is not interested in a handshake or reconciliation with Kenya Kwanza amid escalating political tensions in the country.

The assertion comes amid heightened political tensions in the country, characterised by a fierce power struggle and competition for influence between the rival factions.

On August 4, President William Ruto dismissed the idea of a handshake with opposition leader Raila Odinga, despite widespread calls for a ceasefire to ease escalating political unrest.

Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa speaking during a service at ATG Deliverance Church in Mwiki, Nairobi, stressed that Azimio’s main focus is not a mere symbolic gesture like a handshake, but rather the well-being of Kenyans.

"This Wednesday we will return to the bipartisan talks and our demands are already known. The talks were initiated by President William Ruto, who should stop disrespecting our leaders, but we want to emphasise that we are not seeking a mere symbolic gesture like a handshake. Our main objective is to engage in meaningful dialogue to address the pressing issues affecting the people of Kenya," said Mr Wamalwa.

He, however, called on all stakeholders, including Ichung’wah, to create a conducive environment for open and constructive discussions.

"We are fully prepared to discuss and present our demands, with a firm focus on addressing the challenges related to the cost of living, which is our top priority," he said.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi reiterated the opposition's resolve to fight for the welfare of the people. He clarified that Dr Ruto had initiated the call for talks and dispelled any misconceptions about their involvement.

"Our mission has always been to fight for the welfare of the people and we are united in this cause. We reject any form of reconciliation or handshake. Our focus is on addressing the pressing issues that have plagued our nation," Mr Osotsi said.

He also criticised the government for threatening to shut down sugar companies and falsely claiming that there is a shortage of sugar cane when in fact the country has an abundance of it.

“The situation has become dire, they have threatened to close down sugar companies, citing a supposed shortage of sugar cane, when there is an abundance of sugar cane and they are involved in the sugar business ... Our commitment to the rights and welfare of the people remains unwavering," said Mr Osotsi.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna reiterated the Azimio's unwavering commitment to its mission.

He stressed that their primary objective is to advocate for the welfare of the people and ensure that they can afford basic necessities such as food and other essential goods.

"We stand here as elected representatives with the trust and respect of the people. Our role is to fight for their welfare and no amount of threats or intimidation will deter us from our mission. It's important to understand that threatening us will not benefit the people in the long run. Our struggle is not for personal gain but for the welfare and prosperity of every citizen," said Sifuna.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua also rejected claims Azimio is seeking a handshake or recognition from the president, saying they did not recognise him as such.

"We have made our position clear and it is important to reiterate that we do not recognise him as president. Being part of his government is out of the question. Our loyalty is to the people who entrusted us with their votes and it is on their behalf that we will fight tirelessly," said Senator Wambua.

He emphasised the need for transparency while asserting their right to peaceful protest as a democratic means of voicing the concerns and aspirations of the people.